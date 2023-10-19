Markets News Report Technology
October 18, 2023

Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday

by
Published: October 18, 2023 at 11:36 pm Updated: October 19, 2023 at 2:11 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

On its intended celebration day, Aptos’ blockchain went offline for over four hours, disrupting the festivities.

Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday

On what was meant to be a day of celebration, the Aptos blockchain encountered an unexpected setback. As the Move language blockchain turned another year older, it experienced an outage lasting over four hours, pausing the celebratory mood.

A thorough examination of the AptoScan block explorer showcased that on-chain transactions on Aptos came to a standstill at block 104621314. The network recorded its last transaction at 7:11 UTC+8 on October 19, marking the start of the unexpected downtime.

Exchanges Halt APT Transactions

This network disturbance prompted notable exchanges, Upbit and OKX, to exercise caution. Both platforms swiftly put a temporary hold on APT deposits and withdrawals to ensure user safety.

During this time, Aptos spoke up and confirmed that the network’s transactions indeed faced disruptions. However, they were quick to assure their user community that they were tirelessly working on rectifying the issue and committed to providing frequent updates on the matter.

This information can be verified on both the OKX and Upbit official announcements, as well as through the Aptos Network’s Twitter update.

Aptos Birthday Blackout

To add a touch of irony to the day’s events, it happens to be the birthday of the Aptos network. With a hint of humor, the official Aptos Twitter account quipped, “Your energy for Aptos One was so electric, you cut the lights!”, signifying the overwhelming support and passion of its community.

Ensuring stability and trustworthiness is pivotal for any blockchain network, especially in an era where reliability is key. The present situation with Aptos is a stark reminder of the uncertainties in the tech world. As Aptos delves deep to find a solution, the community remains eager for more updates.

Aptos Network Back in Action

The good news for the community is that the issue has since been addressed. According to the latest update from the official Aptos Twitter account, “The issue has since been resolved and the network is operating normally.”

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

