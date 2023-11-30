News Report
AntPool to Refund Record $3 Million Bitcoin Transaction Fee After User Error

Published: November 30, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

AntPool responsible for mining a transaction worth record-breaking $3 million fee last week, has consented to issue a refund.

Bitcoin mining pool AntPool has agreed to refund an unprecedented $3 million transaction fee. This decision comes after a Bitcoin user mistakenly paid the fee, marking one of the highest transaction costs in Bitcoin’s history.

The user inadvertently set a transaction fee of 83.65BTC, approximately $3.1m, to transfer 55.77BTC, worth about $2.1m. On November 23rd, AntPool’s risk control system detected the mishap involving a significant transaction fee.

In response, they froze the fee and called for the owner to verify their identity.

AntPool has set a deadline of December 10th, 2023, for the rightful owner to claim the refund. This emphasizes the need for stringent identity verification in the refund process.

The incident demonstrates the complexities and potential pitfalls of the Bitcoin network, where users determine transaction fees. This high fee significantly eclipsed the previous record fee and has raised questions about the security and user-friendliness of Bitcoin transactions.

But, there’s a twist in the tale — as a Bitcoin user claimed that their wallet, which paid the hefty fee, had been hacked.

This claim further complicates the refund process, as it necessitates an additional layer of security to ascertain the true owner of the funds. AntPool has detailed a verification process that requires claimants to use a message signing tool. This indicates their cautious approach to resolving this unusual situation.

This incident highlights the risks associated with Bitcoin wallet usage. It underscores the importance of maintaining secure transaction practices.

As the value of Bitcoin transactions continues to rise, users need to exercise increased vigilance in managing their digital assets. This care is essential to prevent costly mistakes or falling prey to hacking attempts.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

