AltLayer Unveils Design Proposal For Stateless Rollup Clients, Focusing On Performance, Security, And Scalability

In Brief AltLayer released a new design proposal for stateless rollup clients, focusing on enhancing performance, security, and scalability.

Decentralized protocol AltLayer (ALT), which supports the deployment of native and restaked rollups, released a new design proposal for stateless rollup clients. The new design is focused on enhancing performance, security, and scalability. It involves developing a stateless client for rollups that utilize alternative data availability (DA) layers instead of relying on Ethereum.

In this context, a stateless client must verify that the rollup block has been published on the underlying DA layer. Additionally, once block availability is confirmed, the client must also ensure that the state resulting from executing the transactions in that block has been recorded in the rollup contract. The final step involves checking the validity of the new state against a previously validated state.

These outlined desired features must be implemented in a manner that enables stateless clients to store minimal state simultaneously maintaining the system’s general security.

AltLayer’s new restaked rollup fast-finality AVS product, ‘MACH,’ built on EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism, incorporates these features to enable stateless clients for rollups using an alternative DA layer. This design advances security and verifiability, optimizing performance and security for zero-knowledge and optimistic rollups.

Rollup stacks (@optimism’s OP Stack, @Arbitrum Orbit, etc.) have created a wave of app-specific rollups, many of which use alternative DA layers such as @Eigen_DA.



AltLayer has been working on a stateless client for rollups to easily verify the validity of rollup blocks. 🧵 ⏬ — AltLayer (@alt_layer) August 1, 2024

AltLayer Launches AVS ‘MACH’ On Arbitrum One Mainnet

This project represents an open and decentralized protocol created for rollups. It presents the concept of restaked rollups that improve existing rollups—disregarding the underlying rollup stack, encompassing OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, ZKStack, Polygon CDK, and more—by offering better security, decentralization, interoperability, as well as crypto-economic fast finality.

Recently, AltLayer unveiled the release of the AVS “MACH” on the Arbitrum One mainnet. This update allows individuals and decentralized applications (dApps) to benefit from fast finality of under ten seconds, state verification with shared security guarantees, and improved interoperability.

