Alliance Games Launches MVP, Allowing Users To Mint Alliance Pass, Become Worker Nodes, And Earn WORK Tokens

In Brief Alliance Games launched its minimum viable product, allowing users to earn WORK tokens by participating as worker nodes.

Web3 gaming infrastructure Alliance Games (COA) announced the launch of its minimum viable product (MVP), which allows users to earn WORK tokens by participating as worker nodes to maintain its infrastructure.

Worker nodes play a crucial role within the Alliance Games ecosystem by offering computing power and storage resources. These resources support game hosting and data storage for decentralized games. Users who participate as worker nodes not only contribute to decentralizing the gaming infrastructure but also earn rewards for their contributions.

These nodes within the Alliance Games ecosystem earn WORK tokens as rewards for completing assigned tasks. The WORK tokens can subsequently be exchanged for COA tokens, which serve multiple purposes, including governance and other functionalities within the Alliance Games platform.

To participate, individuals are required to start by connecting their wallets and minting an Alliance Pass. Next, they should click the “Connect a worker” button and select their device type, followed by naming the device. They will then proceed to set up the device by following provided instructions for installing and configuring the client. Once installation is successfully completed, users can begin earning tokens. Utilizing the Earnings Report Chart will assist in analyzing earnings and facilitating the redemption process.

Earnings will be calculated based on the uptime of the user’s device and completion of tasks. To maximize earnings, users should ensure their devices remain online consistently.

According to Alliance Games, the free minting of the Alliance Pass has already commenced and is scheduled to continue for the next three consecutive days.

What Is Alliance Games?

Alliance Games offers decentralized infrastructure for games aimed at making them owned by the community. Its core services include chain-agnostic decentralized hosting, data storage solutions, and AI-driven game development tools.

The platform supports a mix of proprietary and third-party Web3 games. A standout project within its ecosystem is Chain of Alliance, a decentralized role-playing game (RPG) focusing on turn-based gameplay and party-building mechanics.

