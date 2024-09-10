Aleph Zero Launches NEON Program To Facilitate Enterprise Entry Into Web3

In Brief Aleph Zero Foundation introduced the NEON Program to accelerate the adoption of Aleph Zero and Web3 technologies by enterprises.

Organization responsible for overseeing the development of the Aleph Zero protocol, Aleph Zero Foundation, introduced the Next-Gen Enterprise & Opportunity Navigator (NEON) Program. This initiative, supported by partners such as Pairpoint, Telekom Web3 Infrastructure & Solutions, STC Bahrain, and Camara is designed to accelerate the adoption of Aleph Zero and Web3 technologies by enterprises.

In particular, it will provide specialized resources, expert advice, and streamlined access to advanced technology, aiming to enhance the integration of privacy-focused blockchain solutions into a range of business applications. The program will support a diverse range of companies, from those new to Web3 to more experienced participants.

It will offer such benefits as a dedicated account manager for personalized technology and business support in navigating Web3 integration with Aleph Zero. Additional benefits include ecosystem Insights and use case workshops. The program will also provide networking and event access, giving enterprises opportunities to enhance their visibility and connect at exclusive Web3 conferences, events, hackathons, and meetings within the Aleph Zero ecosystem. Furthermore, participants will gain focus group access, allowing them to collaborate on product-specific projects and stay informed about Aleph Zero’s developments.

The NEON program is intended to assist members in navigating the ecosystem more effectively, offering essential support and encouraging collaboration. Leveraging Aleph Zero’s technology stack, which includes advanced zero-knowledge privacy features, it is especially suited for applications that require high levels of data privacy.

Aleph Zero Launches Ethereum Layer 2 Mainnet On zkOS

Aleph Zero is a public blockchain that emphasizes privacy through advanced features. It integrates a consensus protocol with Substrate stack technology, prioritizing aspects such as speed, scalability, validation time, and security.

The blockchain utilizes Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, smart contracts, and a “hub and spoke” model to facilitate efficient, decentralized transactions and business operations. For enhanced data privacy and security, Aleph Zero employs zero-knowledge proofs and secure multi-party computation.

Recently, Aleph Zero introduced its Ethereum Layer 2 mainnet, built on zkOS. This mainnet incorporates Arbitrum Orbit technology and zkOS tools and is designed to support the development of applications that are compatible with Ethereum.

