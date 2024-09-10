en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
September 10, 2024

Aleph Zero Launches NEON Program To Facilitate Enterprise Entry Into Web3

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 10, 2024 at 11:52 am Updated: September 10, 2024 at 11:52 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 10, 2024 at 11:52 am

In Brief

Aleph Zero Foundation introduced the NEON Program to accelerate the adoption of Aleph Zero and Web3 technologies by enterprises. 

Aleph Zero Launches NEON Program To Facilitate Enterprise Entry Into Web3

Organization responsible for overseeing the development of the Aleph Zero protocol, Aleph Zero Foundation, introduced the Next-Gen Enterprise & Opportunity Navigator (NEON) Program. This initiative, supported by partners such as Pairpoint, Telekom Web3 Infrastructure & Solutions, STC Bahrain, and Camara is designed to accelerate the adoption of Aleph Zero and Web3 technologies by enterprises. 

In particular, it will provide specialized resources, expert advice, and streamlined access to advanced technology, aiming to enhance the integration of privacy-focused blockchain solutions into a range of business applications. The program will support a diverse range of companies, from those new to Web3 to more experienced participants.

It will offer such benefits as a dedicated account manager for personalized technology and business support in navigating Web3 integration with Aleph Zero. Additional benefits include ecosystem Insights and use case workshops. The program will also provide networking and event access, giving enterprises opportunities to enhance their visibility and connect at exclusive Web3 conferences, events, hackathons, and meetings within the Aleph Zero ecosystem. Furthermore, participants will gain focus group access, allowing them to collaborate on product-specific projects and stay informed about Aleph Zero’s developments.

The NEON program is intended to assist members in navigating the ecosystem more effectively, offering essential support and encouraging collaboration. Leveraging Aleph Zero’s technology stack, which includes advanced zero-knowledge privacy features, it is especially suited for applications that require high levels of data privacy.

Aleph Zero Launches Ethereum Layer 2 Mainnet On zkOS 

Aleph Zero is a public blockchain that emphasizes privacy through advanced features. It integrates a consensus protocol with Substrate stack technology, prioritizing aspects such as speed, scalability, validation time, and security. 

The blockchain utilizes Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, smart contracts, and a “hub and spoke” model to facilitate efficient, decentralized transactions and business operations. For enhanced data privacy and security, Aleph Zero employs zero-knowledge proofs and secure multi-party computation.

Recently, Aleph Zero introduced its Ethereum Layer 2 mainnet, built on zkOS. This mainnet incorporates Arbitrum Orbit technology and zkOS tools and is designed to support the development of applications that are compatible with Ethereum.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Fabric Teams Up With Polygon Labs To Introduce Verifiable Processing Units For Zero-Knowledge Technology

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

Gate Group Expands European Operations With Gate.MT, Set To Lead Under MiCA Regulations In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

Paxos Expands To Arbitrum, Plans To Bring Its Tokenization Platform To The Network

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

ZetaChain And BitSmiley Unveil bitUSD Stablecoin To Transform DeFi On Bitcoin

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fabric Teams Up With Polygon Labs To Introduce Verifiable Processing Units For Zero-Knowledge Technology

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

Gate Group Expands European Operations With Gate.MT, Set To Lead Under MiCA Regulations In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

Paxos Expands To Arbitrum, Plans To Bring Its Tokenization Platform To The Network

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

ZetaChain And BitSmiley Unveil bitUSD Stablecoin To Transform DeFi On Bitcoin

by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Fabric Teams Up With Polygon Labs To Introduce Verifiable Processing Units For Zero-Knowledge Technology
News Report Technology
Fabric Teams Up With Polygon Labs To Introduce Verifiable Processing Units For Zero-Knowledge Technology
by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024
Gate Group Expands European Operations With Gate.MT, Set To Lead Under MiCA Regulations In 2025
Markets News Report Technology
Gate Group Expands European Operations With Gate.MT, Set To Lead Under MiCA Regulations In 2025
by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024
Paxos Expands To Arbitrum, Plans To Bring Its Tokenization Platform To The Network
News Report Technology
Paxos Expands To Arbitrum, Plans To Bring Its Tokenization Platform To The Network
by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024
ZetaChain And BitSmiley Unveil bitUSD Stablecoin To Transform DeFi On Bitcoin
News Report Technology
ZetaChain And BitSmiley Unveil bitUSD Stablecoin To Transform DeFi On Bitcoin
by Alisa Davidson
September 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.