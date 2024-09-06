DFG, Jsquare, Ticker Capital, And Starbase Co-Host Meetup, Unveiling Web3 Investment Trends During KBW2024

In Brief Private meetup titled “Navigating Investment in Web3: Tech, Narrative, or FOMO?” took place in Seoul this week exploring the realm of Web3.

Private meetup held during Korea Blockchain Week 2024, titled “Navigating Investment in Web3: Tech, Narrative, or FOMO?” took place in Seoul earlier this week. The event attracted over 800 registrations and brought together 100 representatives from various local and prominent industry organizations, projects, companies, communities, and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Co-hosted by DFG, Jsquare, Ticker Capital, and Starbase, the meetup provided participants with an opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions on the key factors driving the Web3 market, emerging industry trends, and technological innovations.

The event began with the opening speech titled “Blockchain Beyond Borders: Connecting South Korea, Asia, and the Globe,” delivered by Angela, the CMO of both DFG and Jsquare.

DFG is a global investment firm specializing in blockchain and Web3 technologies, managing over $1 billion in assets. The firm invests in various sectors such as Protocols, Infrastructure, AI, and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Its portfolio includes prominent projects like Circle, Ledger, Coinlist, ChainSafe, Polkadot, and Solana. Jsquare, on the other hand, has invested in more than 70 projects across 25 countries, focusing on areas such as Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, Centralized Finance (CeFi), AI, and Infrastructure. Notable investments include Render Network, Gensyn, and Pudgy Penguins.

Both DFG and Jsquare not only provide financial support but also offer extensive collaboration models to assist in the growth and development of their portfolio projects throughout their entire lifecycle.

The discussion also included contributions from Ticker Capital and Starbase, who shared their company insights and operations.

Ticker Capital, represented by its founder Q, is an acceleration and marketing firm focused on supporting projects in gaming, AI, and DePIN within the Web3 ecosystem. Since its inception in 2018, Ticker Capital has invested in and advised over 50 blockchain projects, building strong relationships with leading investors, incubators, and developer communities.

Vivian, the founder of Starbase, elaborated on the company’s core activities, which include project investment, incubation, and acceleration. Starbase operates as a Web3 accelerator with a focus on the GameFi and AI sectors. Since 2018, it has invested in over 100 projects across various high-growth areas. Additionally, Starbase offers grants to early-stage projects through its “EverGrow Grant,” which is now in its second phase. This grant program, valued at over $2 million, provides selected projects with funding ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

WONDER CLOUD And Chainbase Deliver Keynote Insights

The event also featured keynote addresses from WONDER CLOUD and Chainbase.

WONDER CLOUD, a Hong Kong-based cloud computing service provider and a premium partner of Google Cloud has branch offices across Mainland China. The company specializes in various cloud services, including cloud consulting, design, data migration, big data and AI platforms, and security solutions. At the event, Terrence, the Web3 BD Manager for Greater China at Google Cloud, presented insights into Google Cloud’s strategies within the Web3 ecosystem.

Chainbase is focused on developing a comprehensive omnichain data network. CMO Ivy discussed how Chainbase addresses key challenges in the crypto industry from a data perspective. These challenges include issues of centralization and limited participation in existing data networks, as well as fragmentation and accessibility problems with on-chain data. Chainbase aims to resolve these issues by offering unified omnichain data, standardized on-chain data processing, high-quality data stacks, and incentivizing contributions, all while fostering decentralized innovation.

Panels Explore Web3 Adoption Strategies And Investment Trends

The event also included two panel discussions. The first panel, titled “How Next-Gen Web3 Drives Mass Adoption,” was moderated by Kexin, Marketing Manager at DFG. It featured Chris, Co-founder of Chainbase, Rose Quan, Head of Ecosystem at Mint Blockchain, Mark Mi, Head of Partner Development, and Aiko, Ecosystem Lead at Myshell.

The discussion focused on the strategies and efforts these panelists are implementing to drive user growth in the Web3 ecosystem and achieve mass adoption, as well as their preferred directions for Web3 applications.

The second panel, titled “Navigating Investment in Web3: Tech, Narrative, or FOMO?,” was moderated by Betty, CEO Assistant & Marketing at DFG and Jsquare. It included prominent venture capital representatives from South Korea and beyond, such as Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures, JT Law, Partner at Infinity Ventures Crypto, David Jeen, Portfolio Manager at 1st Soul Ventures, Pietro, Accelerator IR & Portfolio Investments Manager at Outlier Ventures, and Dinghan, Managing Partner at Capital6eagle.

This discussion covered current trends in the investment cycle, investment strategies, plans, and portfolio management.

Following the event, organizers extended their appreciation to all participants, speakers, and attendees. They also expressed their gratitude to the sponsors and event partners for their significant support and contributions.

