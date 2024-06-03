Alchemy Pay Expands Support For Celo-Native USDC And USDT For Seamless On-Ramp

In Brief Alchemy Pay expanded its support for Celo’s native USDC and USDT, enabling users from 173 countries to acquire these assets.

Cryptocurrency payment solution provider Alchemy Pay announced an expansion of its support for the EVM-compatible blockchain network Celo‘s native USDC and USDT. This new integration allows users from 173 countries to acquire these assets, with support for over 50 local fiat currencies. Such broad support aims to improve the adoption of these assets across various regions.

Alchemy Pay’s platform facilitates over 300 fiat payment methods, encompassing Visa, Mastercard, regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers. The new integration will extend access for Alchemy Pay’s users to a diverse range of Celo-native USDC and USDT use cases, spanning on-chain savings, lending, remittances, peer-to-peer, and cross-border payments.

Celo is an Ethereum Layer 2 and mobile-centric blockchain crafted for real-world applications and engineered to facilitate swift, cost-effective payments globally. It maps phone numbers to cryptocurrency wallet addresses and aims to streamline payment processes to be as simple as sending a text message, all at low, sub-cent transaction fees. Earlier this year, Celo introduced Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT on its mainnet.

Alchemy Pay Expands Its Payment Solutions Via Binance Pay And BounceBit

Alchemy Pay offers a range of services, including On & Off-Ramp solutions, non-fungible token (NFT) checkout, cryptocurrency cards and payments, as well as support for local mobile wallets. Drawing on its substantial expertise in the cryptocurrency payment domain, it has cultivated partnerships with a variety of blockchains and platforms, encompassing Polygon, TON, Avalanche, ICP, Neo, Arbitrum, Binance Pay, OKX, Bitget, and Lido, among others.

Last year, Alchemy Pay integrated CELO and cUSD onto its on-ramp platform, allowing individuals to seamlessly interact with these assets daily in a compliant and user-friendly manner.

Recently, it has added its native token, ACH, as a payment option into Binance Pay, Binance’s cryptocurrency payment system. Additionally, it has collaborated with BounceBit, a blockchain platform for Bitcoin restaking, to provide its users with convenient cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal options.

