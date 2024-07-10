AIConnect Debuts AIConnect Chain Testnet, Enabling Users To Explore Its AI-Driven Blockchain Technology

In Brief AIConnect announced the launch of its AIConnect Chain testnet, allowing users to explore its AI-driven blockchain technology.

The AIConnect Chain is an ecosystem built on AIConnect’s AI computing service network and Web3 technology. Its goal is to advance intelligent interconnection and decentralized applications (dApps), offering security and scalability to support the future digital economy and technological innovation. The blockchain will offer users and builders a strong, secure, and efficient blockchain platform, bolstering the integration and application of AI with blockchain technology.

AIConnect Chain utilizes AI to enhance blockchain capabilities, providing scalability and a modular design that can adapt to technological innovations and market changes. It is optimized for speed, scalability, and efficiency and incorporates advanced encryption and multi-layer security measures to ensure the safety of user assets and data.

Additionally, over the course of the AIConnect Chain testnet, various test contents will be introduced that correspond with the specific testnet stage. Individuals will have the option to explore new features, take part in testing, and share feedback.

AIConnect Plans To Test Business Apps Before Launch And Issue Tokens To Investors

The product seeks to combine AI computing power service networks with Web3 technologies to establish a new ecosystem that will offer users efficient, secure, and decentralized AI computing services. By integrating AI with blockchain, it intends to advance decentralized computing, expand possibilities within the AI industry, and improve data security and privacy protection.

According to the project’s roadmap, throughout this year, AIConnect plans to test business applications and deploy code to prepare for the project’s official launch. It also plans to issue platform tokens to global investors, laying the groundwork for commercial operations.

Recently, the AIConnect Foundation, which supports the development and influence of AIConnect, announced the creation of a $10 million ecosystem support fund, intended to nurture blockchain projects globally.

