July 17, 2024

AI Meets DePIN: Internet Computer’s Vision for Next-Gen Decentralized Networks

by
Published: July 17, 2024 at 11:30 am Updated: July 17, 2024 at 8:09 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 17, 2024 at 11:30 am

In Brief

Jan Camenisch, CTO of DFINITY Foundation, discussed the platform’s adaptability, innovative Chain Fusion solution, and potential integration of AI with DePIN projects.

AI Meets DePIN: Internet Computer's  Vision for Next-Gen Decentralized Networks

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels, we had the pleasure of speaking with Jan Camenisch, CTO of the DFINITY Foundation (Internet Computer). We discussed how the Internet Computer’s architecture supports AI application development and deployment, emphasizing the platform’s adaptability and innovative vision.

Camenisch highlighted the advantages of Chain Fusion, Internet Computer’s innovative solution, over traditional blockchain interoperability methods. He explained how this technology could potentially revolutionize cross-chain interactions. 

Additionally, Camenisch elaborated on the exciting possibilities of integrating AI capabilities with DePIN projects on their platform, suggesting a future where AI and blockchain technologies converge to create more efficient and intelligent decentralized systems. Find out Jan’s innovative insights here:

