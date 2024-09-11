Aave Community’s New ARFC Proposal Suggests Introducing cbBTC To Aave V3

In Brief Aave Chan Initiative put forward an Aave Request for Final Comments proposal to integrate Coinbase’s cbBTC into the Aave V3 protocol on Base.

One of the driving forces behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave, Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) put forward an Aave Request for Final Comments (ARFC) proposal to integrate Coinbase‘s cbBTC into the Aave V3 protocol on Base.

cbBTC, a new wrapped Bitcoin based on BitGo’s Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from Coinbase for the Base blockchain, is scheduled for release this month. The proposal outlines that this asset will offer additional options for Bitcoin holders interested in engaging in DeFi activities on Aave V3. By integrating cbBTC into Aave V3, individuals will gain more ways to use Bitcoin holdings, which is expected to enhance liquidity and engagement within the protocol.

Moreover, integrating cbBTC will enable users to leverage Coinbase’s liquidity and reputation, simultaneously also leveraging the advantages of Aave’s established lending and borrowing features. This combination holds the potential to draw more mainstream users to Aave, fostering its development and adoption.

The launch of cbBTC could also potentially shift market share from existing wrapped BTC assets such as WBTC. However, since the goal is to offer an alternative, this is not viewed negatively. ACI anticipates that this will have a modest positive effect on the adoption of Bitcoin on Aave.

Additionally, the proposal highlights that the Aave Merit program will offer $150,000 in incentives over a period of three months. While there is interest from potential participants, no firm deposit commitments can be made until the pool parameters are established.

Aave Seeks Community Vote On Superlend Deployment Of Aave V3 Fork On Etherlink

It is a liquidity management protocol that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrency assets across supported networks, including Ethereum, Avalanche, and Arbitrum. Its Aave V3 builds on the platform’s core features—such as aTokens, instant liquidity, stable rate borrowing, and credit delegation—by introducing several enhancements. These improvements aim to increase capital efficiency, bolster security measures, and support cross-chain functionality, while also promoting greater decentralization within the protocol.

Recently, Aave launched a temperature check proposal to assess community support for potentially approving the Superlend DeFi protocol deploying a modified version of Aave V3 on Etherlink, as well as on Arbitrum.

