News Report Technology
November 20, 2023

75% of Software Engineers Face Retaliation While Reporting Wrongdoing: Study

by
Published: November 20, 2023 at 9:47 am Updated: November 20, 2023 at 9:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 20, 2023 at 9:47 am

In Brief

75% of software engineers admitted faced retaliation the last time they dared to expose workspace wrongdoing, as per a report.

75% of Software Engineers Face Retaliation While Reporting Wrongdoing: Study

Over half of the software engineers surveyed admit to suspecting unethical behavior within their workplaces, but a chilling 75% reported facing retaliation the last time they dared to expose wrongdoing, as per a survey by polling firm Survation.

The study further revealed that the fear of reprisal from management (59%) and colleagues (44%) remains a significant barrier, pushing engineers into silence, and allowing potential misconduct to fester unchecked.

An investigation led by Engprax’s CEO Dr Junade Ali exposed alarming trends within the software engineering community. The report, unveiled today, paints a concerning picture of widespread retaliation and the use of banned gagging clauses, raising critical questions about the ethical landscape of the tech industry.

It was found that companies attempt to circumvent public interest disclosure laws through the use of gagging clauses. Even more concerning is the discovery that such clauses, banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2016, persist within financial institutions.

A prime example is the settlement agreement between Worldpay and BT CEO Philip Jansen, which included an automatic unfair dismissal clause related to protected disclosures, and a payout of £251,282 to Jansen.

“If the clause is in breach of the FCA rules then this is a serious matter that I would expect them to look into, identify the senior people responsible, and take appropriate action. Any lawyers on top of their brief and involved in drafting such a clause would, I think, be expected to advise their clients that such clauses were inappropriate under FCA rules,” said Professor Richard Moorhead, Professor of Law and Professional Ethics at the University of Exeter.

As the software development landscape races towards speed, the metrics frameworks used to assess performance are under scrutiny.

Google‘s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team, known for prioritizing speed and volume, faces criticism as a national poll of British adults reveals that the public values data security, accuracy, and bug prevention over getting the latest features quickly.

The misalignment between industry metrics and public priorities raises concerns about the industry’s oversight.

Software Engineers are Facing ‘Fear Culture’

The investigation reveals a culture of fear and silence among software engineers. One in six engineers feels unable to express ideas or concerns without fearing negative consequences, while nearly one in four hesitate to take calculated risks.

The study underscores the potential misuse of subjective employee feedback mechanisms, emphasizing the need for a transparent and accountable industry culture.

According to it, despite the gravity of the findings, major industry stakeholders, including FIS, Worldpay, BT Group, the Post Office, and the Financial Conduct Authority, have remained silent or declined to comment. This lack of response raises questions about accountability and commitment to addressing the systemic issues identified in the investigation.

As technology continues to evolve and shape daily lives, the report serves as a stark reminder of the ethical responsibilities that come with innovation.

The tech industry must confront the systemic challenges highlighted in the investigation, fostering an environment that values transparency, accountability and the well-being of its workforce.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Join Microsoft to Lead Advanced AI Research Team, Announces CEO Satya Nadella

by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023

OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief

by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023

Israel’s Tech Industry Unfazed Amid Escalating Hamas Conflict, Says Sony Semiconductor Israel

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023

AWS Unveils PartyRock for Building Generative AI Apps with Amazon Bedrock Integration

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Rokid Raises $112 Million from NetDragon to Scale AR Glass Development for the Metaverse

by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023

Scalestack Raises $1 Million in First Funding Round, Renews Multi-Year Deal with MongoDB

by Victor Dey
November 20, 2023

Saga Secures $5 Million Funding from Placeholder to Expand Web3 Gaming Platform

by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023

AstraZeneca Launches Health-Tech Division ‘Evinova’ to Speed Up Clinical Trials Using AI

by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Rokid Raises $112 Million from NetDragon to Scale AR Glass Development for the Metaverse
News Report Technology
Rokid Raises $112 Million from NetDragon to Scale AR Glass Development for the Metaverse
by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023
Scalestack Raises $1 Million in First Funding Round, Renews Multi-Year Deal with MongoDB
News Report Technology
Scalestack Raises $1 Million in First Funding Round, Renews Multi-Year Deal with MongoDB
by Victor Dey
November 20, 2023
Saga Secures $5 Million Funding from Placeholder to Expand Web3 Gaming Platform
Markets News Report
Saga Secures $5 Million Funding from Placeholder to Expand Web3 Gaming Platform
by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023
AstraZeneca Launches Health-Tech Division ‘Evinova’ to Speed Up Clinical Trials Using AI
News Report Technology
AstraZeneca Launches Health-Tech Division ‘Evinova’ to Speed Up Clinical Trials Using AI
by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.