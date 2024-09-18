en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 18, 2024

1inch Network Introduces Fusion+ Solution For Cross-Chain Swaps

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 18, 2024 at 9:36 am Updated: September 18, 2024 at 9:36 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 18, 2024 at 9:36 am

In Brief

1inch Network introduced Fusion+ designed to facilitate smooth token swaps throughout various chains while guaranteeing asset protection.

1inch Network Introduces Fusion+ Solution For Cross-Chain Swaps

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network introduced Fusion+, a new cross-chain solution designed to facilitate smooth token swaps throughout various blockchains while guaranteeing asset protection.

With Fusion+, users maintain full control over their assets, while the system guarantees that transactions are executed across both participating networks in the swap without the need for intermediaries. It provides a decentralized, self-custodial solution, leveraging the vast liquidity available in Web3 to offer users advantageous rates while prioritizing high-level security.

This upgrade builds upon the intent-based approach unveiled with 1inch Fusion, as well as atomic swap technology.

1inch Fusion swaps allow users to set a minimum return they’re willing to accept while professional traders compete to make the swaps at the most favorable rates. The pricing is defined via a Dutch auction.

Meanwhile, the atomic swaps are secure and trustless, designed as all-or-nothing transactions. If a swap fails to complete, the funds are automatically transferred back to the owner. Moreover, atomic swaps allow both parties to exchange assets without needing mutual trust, as the procedure is governed by smart contracts, which validate all conditions, eliminating the requirement for intermediaries and ensuring the transaction is safely executed.

How To Complete a Cross-Chain Swap With Fusion+?

In order to initiate a swap process, individuals need to access the 1inch application, switch on Fusion+ in the settings, select the desired tokens and blockchains for the swap, and confirm the transaction, keeping it open until the process is completed.

Presently, the new tool is available in its beta version. Once the testing phase concludes, cross-chain swaps using Fusion+ will be automatically enabled for all users.

1inch Network functions as a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, providing a range of blockchain-based products and services. Its primary feature is liquidity aggregation from various DEXs, enabling users to obtain the most competitive rates for token swaps. Recently, it has partnered with Web3 security firm Blockaid to enhance its security measures through the launch of the 1inch Shield application programming interface (API).

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Xandeum Gears Up For Solana Scaling Solution Release, XAND Token, And Liquid Staking Launch At Breakpoint 2024

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Owlto Finance And Binance Web3 Wallet Launch Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

MANTRA Brings RWAs Onchain With Mainnet Launch

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Bitget And Foresight Ventures Invest $30M In TON To Accelerate Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Xandeum Gears Up For Solana Scaling Solution Release, XAND Token, And Liquid Staking Launch At Breakpoint 2024

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Meme Alliance Unites Memecoin Communities in Revolutionary Web3 Shooter Game

by Gregory Pudovsky
September 18, 2024

Owlto Finance And Binance Web3 Wallet Launch Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

MANTRA Brings RWAs Onchain With Mainnet Launch

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Xandeum Gears Up For Solana Scaling Solution Release, XAND Token, And Liquid Staking Launch At Breakpoint 2024
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Xandeum Gears Up For Solana Scaling Solution Release, XAND Token, And Liquid Staking Launch At Breakpoint 2024
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
Meme Alliance Unites Memecoin Communities in Revolutionary Web3 Shooter Game
News Report
Meme Alliance Unites Memecoin Communities in Revolutionary Web3 Shooter Game
by Gregory Pudovsky
September 18, 2024
Owlto Finance And Binance Web3 Wallet Launch Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards
News Report Technology
Owlto Finance And Binance Web3 Wallet Launch Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
MANTRA Brings RWAs Onchain With Mainnet Launch
News Report Technology
MANTRA Brings RWAs Onchain With Mainnet Launch
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.