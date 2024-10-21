Сryptocurrency Trading Tools – How Do traders make money from it? ArbitrageScanner.io Dubai Event

In Brief ArbitrageScanner organizes events for experienced traders and crypto-whales to share experiences and market insights, with the event taking place in Dubai on 24-25 October.

The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly changing, opening up new horizons for traders. ArbitrageScanner.io is constantly evolving to provide innovative solutions for successful arbitrage. It is this constant development that allows the service to be a leader in the segment, offering the best tools for crypto arbitrage and on-chain analysis. But ArbitrageScanner doesn’t stop there: the service regularly holds closed side events to strengthen its position and to show that its users earn $50,000 every month with its tools, including Arbitrage Perpetuals – spot + futures arbitrage strategies, which are currently the most profitable.

Why are these events necessary? To share user experiences within the service, to make interesting acquaintances, and to get useful information that is difficult to find elsewhere on the web. To this end, ArbitrageScanner has been organizing events for 3 years now, where experienced traders and crypto-whales from all over the world gather to share their experience and the latest market insights.

Why Do Crypto Whales Choose ArbitrageScanner Event?

The venue is Dubai on 24-25 October, right after the Blockchain Life 2024 conference. To get started, check out the event schedule:

There is a lot of discussion and debate planned. However, it may not be as impressive without the participants. Invited to the event are

Experienced users;

Traders and investors who have accumulated more than $5 million in capital;

Exchange and fund managers.

Buy a ticket on the ArbitrageScanner website, and don’t miss one of the most important events in the crypto industry in 2024. Important point – by purchasing a ticket to the event, you will not only get the opportunity to attend the two-day event, but you will also get access to the ArbitrageScanner tools for a whole month! At the same time, with the VIP Pass ticket, you can interact with all the people you are interested in, take part in all the discussions and debates, and get advice from a service representative.

After subscribing to ArbitrageScanner, you will receive free training where all the features and possibilities of arbitrage will be shown in detail using specific cases. You can start arbitraging in a new way by using these cases as an example. You also get access to a private chat room with a strong crypto community where participants share their working strategies, cases, and market insights.

Even if you don’t know anything about arbitrage or on-chain analysis, the team will help you set up the bot at the event, show you working strategies, and allow you to see your first results.

And if you want to communicate personally with people who earn $50,000 every month with their help, you need to come to the event. It will allow you to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of making money, and new acquaintances will allow you to get interesting insights long before other market players!

