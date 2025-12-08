ZKsync Confirms 2026 Sunsetting Of ZKsync Lite, Ethereum’s First Layer 2 Rollup

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ZKsync will retire its original ZKsync Lite rollup in 2026, having served as a proof-of-concept that laid the foundation for its next-gen ZK technology.

Ethereum Layer 2 network ZKsync announced plans to retire ZKsync Lite (also known as ZKsync 1.0) in 2026. This original zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup, launched on Ethereum, will undergo a planned and orderly deprecation as it has fulfilled its intended purpose. The deprecation will not impact any other ZKsync systems or networks.

According to the announcement, ZKsync Lite served as a proof-of-concept, validating essential principles for developing production-ready ZK systems. It successfully demonstrated the possibilities of ZK technology and laid the groundwork for the next generation of ZKsync solutions.

The project emphasized that no changes are required at present, and ZKsync Lite will continue to operate normally. User funds remain secure, and withdrawals to Ethereum’s Layer 1 will continue to function as usual throughout the deprecation process. The team indicated that a detailed plan, including specific dates and migration guidance, will be shared over the coming year.

For now, this announcement serves as an advance notice: ZKsync Lite is scheduled for deprecation in 2026, with future efforts fully directed toward the broader ZKsync network.

Launched in June 2020 by Matter Labs, ZKsync Lite was the original Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, utilizing ZK rollup technology to enable fast and low-cost token transfers, atomic swaps, and non-fungible token (NFT) minting while maintaining security through Ethereum’s Layer 1. Unlike subsequent versions of ZKsync, Lite does not support smart contracts or full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, focusing exclusively on straightforward payment and transfer functionality.

📌In 2026, we plan to deprecate ZKsync Lite (aka ZKsync 1.0), the original ZK-rollup we launched on Ethereum.



This is a planned, orderly sunset for a system that has served its purpose and does not affect any other ZKsync systems. — ZKsync (@zksync) December 7, 2025

ZKsync Outlines Multi-Year Development Priorities Amid Market Challenges

According to ZKsync, the network plans to concentrate on several key areas of development in the coming years. One of the main priorities is the continued expansion of the “Elastic Network,” a multi-chain framework that allows interconnected ZK chains to operate under the ZKsync ecosystem. Built using the “ZK Stack,” this network represents the central focus for the project moving forward.

Additional efforts will target enhancements in protocol performance, cost efficiency, interoperability, and infrastructure tooling. By 2025, upgrades such as the “Atlas” and the “ZK Gateway” have established the foundation for higher transaction throughput, ZK finality, cross-chain communication, and reduced settlement costs.

The project also plans to strengthen governance infrastructure and community support, with a governance funding proposal approved through 2026 to back protocol upgrade tools, governance interfaces, and security and legal frameworks.

At the same time, ZKsync faces some challenges. The network recently concluded its Ignite liquidity rewards program, citing difficult market conditions, and the Aave DAO is evaluating the potential deprecation of its deployment on ZKsync Era due to limited revenue generation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

