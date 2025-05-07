ZKsync Achieves Full EVM Equivalence, Enabling Seamless Deployment Of Ethereum-Based Apps

In Brief ZKsync has achieved EVM equivalence, now allowing developers to deploy applications using standard EVM bytecode compiled from Solidity directly onto the ZKsync network.

Layer 2 scaling platform ZKsync announced that it has reached the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalence. This means developers can deploy applications using standard EVM bytecode, compiled from Solidity, directly onto the ZKsync network without relying on specialized tools like zkSolc, Foundry ZKsync, or hardhat-foundry.

The bytecode is executed through a Bytecode Interpreter, which allows unaltered EVM code to run on the ZKsync network, preserving compatibility with Ethereum-based projects.

While the interpreter enables this compatibility, EraVM continues to serve as the main execution environment. Rather than replacing EraVM, the EVM Interpreter functions as a layer that facilitates the execution of EVM bytecode within it. When EVM contracts are deployed, their bytecode is flagged with a specific marker so the system knows to route execution through the interpreter. During runtime, EVM opcodes are translated into operations that can be executed within the EraVM environment, ensuring behavior consistent with Ethereum standards. Gas usage is also interpreted within this context, with actual execution costs settled using native EraVM gas metrics.

1/ Today we celebrate a big milestone: ZKsync is now fully EVM Equivalent! 🎉🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Ai70W4RuMG — ZKsync (∎, ∆) (@zksync) May 6, 2025

The main capabilities of the upgrade include the ability to deploy contracts written in Solidity and Vyper without requiring recompilation through tools like zksolc or zkvyper. Developers can use widely adopted Ethereum development environments such as Foundry, Hardhat, and Remix without needing to install additional plugins or make tool-specific changes.

The system also ensures that contract addresses generated using create and create2 match those produced on Ethereum, maintaining consistency across networks. Additionally, certain contracts—such as create2, multicall3, and singletonFactory (ERC2470)—are already deployed and ready for use within the environment.

The introduction of the EVM Interpreter was formally approved through ZKsync’s governance process under ZKsync Improvement Proposal 9 (ZIP-9), and is now active as part of protocol version 27. This functionality is currently live on the Era network and will soon be extended to other ZK chains within the Elastic Network.

zkSync: Advancing Ethereum Scalability With Zero-Knowledge Rollups

Developed by Matter Labs, zkSync leverages zero-knowledge rollups to improve transaction efficiency and reduce fees on the Ethereum network. It does this by processing multiple transactions off-chain and submitting compact cryptographic proofs to Ethereum’s mainnet, which helps maintain the network’s security and decentralization while increasing scalability.

The platform has gone through two primary stages of development. The earlier version, zkSync Lite, was designed to enable quick and affordable token transfers. Its successor, zkSync Era, adds full compatibility with the EVM, allowing developers to deploy smart contracts and decentralized applications directly, without needing to adapt or rewrite their code for a different environment.

zkSync also features built-in account abstraction, which enhances wallet usability and flexibility. Its expanding ecosystem includes a variety of decentralized applications such as decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and decentralized exchanges.

