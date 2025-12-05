ZKsync Unlocks Native Ethereum DeFi Access For ZK Stack Chains

In Brief ZKsync’s new Layer 1 interoperability enables ZK Stack chains and private institutional infrastructure to access Ethereum DeFi directly, securely, and with full on-chain asset isolation.

Ethereum Layer 2 network ZKsync introduced a new Layer 1 interoperability feature that enables any ZK Stack chain to access Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem without giving up its own governance model, privacy protections, or execution environment.

This allows activity on a ZK Chain to interact directly with protocols such as Aave, making it possible to supply assets or borrow GHO on Ethereum without fragmented liquidity or reliance on slow bridging processes.

When combined with Prividiums, the system forms an architecture in which institutions can operate on private infrastructure while still retaining smooth access to public-market liquidity. From the user’s perspective, the process remains straightforward, as the protocol manages the interaction between Layer 2 and Layer 1.

A transaction signed on Layer 2 functions like any standard Layer 2 operation but initiates automated steps that handle the underlying cross-layer workflow. Asset withdrawals are completed within minutes and delivered directly to an Ethereum address.

This design pattern enables organizations to interact with Ethereum in a controlled manner while preserving operational privacy. It allows private access to Ethereum’s liquidity and market infrastructure without exposing internal systems. Teams operating a Prividium can adopt the pattern to maintain confidentiality while giving users secure, reliable access to blockchain markets. This private pathway extends across lending platforms, liquidity pools, yield strategies, and vault mechanisms, creating a discreet but comprehensive gateway into DeFi. Because existing DeFi protocols can be integrated directly rather than rebuilt, development efforts are reduced and compatibility with established ecosystems is maintained. As a result, participants can engage with deep public markets while keeping their internal workflows, data flows, and decision-making processes fully shielded from public visibility.

From Omnibus Accounts To Ethereum As Centralized Capital Hub

Many institutional Ethereum integrations continue to depend on omnibus account structures. In this model, a single Ethereum wallet is used to hold all assets, and individual balances are maintained only within the operator’s internal systems.

From an on-chain perspective, activity appears as a single aggregated account, while off-chain systems reflect separate user entries and reconciliation records. Users essentially hold claims against the pooled assets rather than having independently owned, on-chain positions.

With Layer 1 Interop, this structure is replaced. ZK Chains and Prividiums assign each user an aliased account directly on Ethereum, enabling deposits, collateral posting, and liquidity provision to occur natively from that account when interacting with protocols such as Aave.

Under this approach, assets and risk remain in isolated, on-chain positions at the Layer 1 level, while the Layer 2 environment manages access controls, permissions, and scalable operational workflows.

