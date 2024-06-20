zkLink Partners With ApeX To Launch Multi-Chain Orderbook Perpetual DEX ApeX Omni

In Brief zkLink partnered with ApeX to launch ApeX Omni, an aggregated multichain liquidity trading framework based on a modular architecture.

Developer of zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain solutions, zkLink announced it has partnered with the decentralized exchange (DEX) platform ApeX to launch ApeX Omni, a multi-chain orderbook perpetual DEX.

ApeX is a non-custodial trading platform providing cross-margined perpetual contracts within a new social trading framework for its community. Its goal is to provide extensive access to the perpetual swaps market through its order book model, emphasizing speed, efficiency, security, and transparency regarding traders’ assets.

The new ApeX Omni represents an aggregated multichain liquidity trading framework based on a modular, intent-centric architecture. It delivers an experience tailored to precise needs of the individuals using it. Furthermore, ApeX Omni offers a decentralized trading environment featuring aggregated liquidity and a variety of trading products. Additionally, it provides a cost-effective solution with a multichain trading interface, similar to that of centralized exchanges.

ApeX Omni supports speeds of 3,000 transactions per second with up to 100x leverage on ETH and BTC, zero gas fees, low slippage, minimal taker fees of 2.5 basis points, and no maker fees. Additionally, it accepts deposits from various blockchains, including Arbitrum, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum.

According to its roadmap, it plans to introduce a spot trading platform, pre-market trading for perpetual pairs, community vaults for liquidity provision, and a social trading platform facilitated by Soul Bound Tokens (SBTs).

ApeX Omni Enhances Multichain Trading With zkLink Partnership

By partnering with zkLink it offers a platform where individuals have a chance to access and trade native tokens from various Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks through a single, unified interface.

It employs zkLink’s zkLink X technology for transaction execution and settlement. Using ZK proofs, zkLink X ensures that transactions are processed quickly and securely, offering a seamless trading experience throughout various blockchains.

zkLink develops ZK scaling solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem. Its primary solution, the Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM rollup network zkLink Nova, aims to connect various Layer 2 rollup ecosystems to reduce liquidity fragmentation while enhancing security and scalability through ZK proofs. After its launch in 2021, zkLink secured investments from a range of backers, including Republic Crypto, Arrington Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Huobi Ventures.

Recently, zkLink Nova integrated with zkEVM rollup Scroll to improve capital efficiency and inter-chain connectivity for Scroll users.

