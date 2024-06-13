zkLink Nova Integrates With Scroll To Enhance Its Capital Efficiency And Inter-Chain Connectivity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief zkLink Nova integrated with Scroll, connecting it to the broader Ethereum ecosystem alongside eight other Layer 2 ZK and optimistic networks.

Multi-rollup aggregated Layer 3 network zkLink Nova announced its integration with Scroll, a native zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) rollup. The partnership aims to enhance capital efficiency and inter-chain connectivity for Scroll users through zkLink Nova’s aggregated Layer 3 rollup, connecting with the broader Ethereum ecosystem with eight other Layer 2 zero-knowledge and optimistic networks, all while maintaining Ethereum-grade security.

zkLink Nova’s stack-agnostic liquidity aggregation will improve connectivity among rollup networks within the Ethereum ecosystem. Additionally, collaboration with Scroll will advance zkLink’s mission to aggregate fragmented liquidity, secured by zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and zkLink’s multi-chain state synchronization.

Now, zkLink Nova users have greater asset diversity, including those assets natively available on Scroll, expanding the range of assets that can be accessed. The latest integration also enhances yield opportunities across the network.

Furthermore, zkLink Nova will enable Scroll developers to seamlessly migrate their decentralized applications (dApps) and offer them the option to engage with a large network of over 800,000 unique wallets, as well as connect with users on other layer two networks.

Scroll is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution built on zkEVM. Utilizing this technology, Scroll provides a scalable and cost-effective method for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, all while maintaining robust security.

📣 @Scroll_ZKP, the native zkEVM Rollup, is now integrated with our #AggregatedL3 zkLink Nova!



1/ 🤝This partnership aims to improve capital efficiency and inter-chain connectivity for Scroll users through zkLink Nova’s aggregated Layer 3 rollup, tapping into the boarder… pic.twitter.com/wkqKbEHlBO — zkLink Nova | Aggregated L3 (@zkLinkNova) June 13, 2024

zkLink Nova Launches Second Season Of Its Aggregation Parade

Operating as an aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM network, zkLink Nova integrates Ethereum with its Layer 2 rollups. It represents an EVM-compatible platform designed for quick smart contract development. It offers composability, interoperability, and scalability, leveraging ZKP technology for security. Moreover, it functions with low gas fees and fast finality and inherits its security from Ethereum.

Recently, zkLink Nova initiated the second season of its Aggregation Parade, allowing participants to bridge assets to zkLink Nova and access aggregated liquidity. This event, currently ongoing and scheduled to conclude on August 2nd, offers rewards in the form of Nova Points and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), all linked to the Finale Reward. Users can increase their Nova points by making contributions to the ecosystem’s growth.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson