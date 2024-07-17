Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
July 17, 2024

Sarah Grace of zkLink Explores Synergy Between ZK Proofs and DePIN Networks

by
Published: July 17, 2024 at 7:57 am Updated: July 17, 2024 at 8:00 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 17, 2024 at 7:57 am

In Brief

Sarah Grace, Product Manager at zkLink, discussed potential synergies between zero-knowledge proof technology and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), highlighting zkLink’s flexible governance structure for enhanced privacy and security.

Sarah Grace of zkLink Explores Synergy Between ZK Proofs and DePIN Networks

Within the Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels we had a chance to talk with Sarah Grace, Product Manager at zkLink. We discussed the potential synergies between zkLink’s zero-knowledge proof technology and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Grace explored how DePIN could be integrated into zkLink’s ecosystem, highlighting the potential for zero-knowledge proofs to enhance privacy and security in physical infrastructure networks. She emphasized zkLink’s flexible governance structure and its ability to support DePIN initiatives, envisioning a future where data from DePIN networks could be verified and secured using zkLink’s technology without compromising user privacy. 

This collaboration could lead to more resilient, privacy-preserving solutions for various industries, including supply chain management and smart cities. Check out Sarah’s innovative insights with this video:

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Viktoriia Palchik
Viktoriia Palchik

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024

Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Sanctum Relaunches CLOUD Airdrop Allocation Checker, Adds 1,000 New Eligible Users

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

Saga Opens Vault Three To Incentivize SAGA Token Holders And Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
AI Meets Blockchain: Inside dRPC’s Revolutionary Approach to Load Balancing and Latency Optimization
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility
News Report Software Technology
Lumia Launches Its Mainnet, Broadening RWAs Accessibility
by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024
Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended
Markets News Report Technology
Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended
by Alisa Davidson
July 17, 2024
Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Marlin Researcher Reveals TEE and ZK Integration for Unparalleled Blockchain Performance
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.