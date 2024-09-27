ZK Ecosystem Surges As zkLink, CHEQD Network, And Taiko Lead Growth

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief This week, ZK sector emerged as a beneficiary, with standout performers including zkLink, CHEQD Network, and Taiko, according to CoinGecko.

During a positive week for cryptocurrencies, the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) sector has emerged as a notable beneficiary, attracting interest from both traders and industry professionals. The ZK space, recognized for its scalability solutions and privacy-enhancing technologies, has seen a surging trading volume of $1.2 billion in the last 24 hours. This is due to blockchain developers seeking more efficient methods to process transactions while maintaining security.

According to cryptocurrency data aggregator Coingecko, some of the week’s standout performers include zkLink, CHEQD Network, and Taiko.

Notably, zkLink‘s native token ZKL has achieved a 24-hour gain of 64% and an 81% increase over the past week as of the time of writing. Currently priced at $0.1783, ZKL has recently garnered attention from traders, reflected in its strong 24-hour trading volume of $16.2 million.

As a decentralized ZK infrastructure company that connects blockchains using ZK technology, zkLink is experiencing increased demand following its recent listing on the HTX cryptocurrency exchange. This is complemented by the introduction of its magicLinks, an intents-URL SDK that allows users to perform one-click cross-chain transactions, facilitating quicker onboarding into Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

CHEQD Network And Taiko Gain Momentum

In close proximity to zkLink’s success is CHEQD Network, a ZK-based protocol that focuses on decentralized identity and data monetization. The CHQ token is currently trading at $0.03796, marking a 20.9% increase in the past 24 hours and a 28.0% rise over the week. CHEQD’s integration of ZK proofs to enhance privacy in digital identity solutions has attracted notable attention, as evidenced by a 24-hour trading volume of $536,223, indicating sustained interest in the market.

With the digital identity sector on the rise, CHEQD Network appears well-positioned to benefit from privacy-focused solutions, especially following its recent partnership with Dock Merge aimed at accelerating adoption.

Completing the top three is Taiko, with its token TKO experiencing a 12.0% increase in the past 24 hours and a weekly rise of 9.4%. Taiko operates as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, utilizing ZK rollups to improve transaction speed and scalability on the Ethereum network. Its capability to handle a high volume of transactions while ensuring the security and decentralization that Ethereum offers has attracted interest from both developers and investors.

The project’s 24-hour trading volume reached $59,098,114, indicating a surge in trading activity and enthusiasm among investors regarding the project’s progress. Recently, Taiko announced on the social media platform X a $100,000 hackathon prize pool aimed at enhancing network activity and encouraging the growth of its Layer 2 ecosystem.

ZKsync And NEAR Protocol Show Strong Gains Amid Ongoing Investor Focus On Privacy And Scalability

Other notable gainers in the ZK coin market include ZKsync and NEAR Protocol, which have recorded increases of 7.2% and 5.6%, respectively, with their total trading volume surpassing $791 million.

As discussions around privacy, scalability, and interoperability persist within blockchain development, these tokens are likely to stay relevant in the market. Investors, traders, and blockchain developers are closely watching to see if these projects can maintain their upward trajectory in the coming weeks, especially given the fluctuating broader market conditions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson