zkLink Introduces One-Click Web3 User Onboarding To Telegram With MagicLinks Toolkit
In Brief
zkLink Labs announced a set of new account abstraction toolkits to help builders enhance user acquisition and experience.
Developers behind the Layer 3 aggregated rollup network, zkLink Nova, zkLink Labs announced a new set of account abstraction toolkits as part of their latest development roadmap during the L3 & ZK Night event at Token2049 SG. The toolkit is designed to help developers enhance both user acquisition and the overall user experience by enabling account abstraction integrations within the Nova SDK.
“dApps in today’s market require too many complicated steps for users to complete transactions. While native Web3 users are generally accustomed to this, there is a larger market of users who are not,” said Vince Yang, CEO of zkLink, in a written statement. “With magicLinks, developers can now provide new users with an easy and efficient onboarding process via social media. This allows new users to experience one-click onboarding and seamless dApp interactions, giving them that ‘it-just-works’ moment—something they can confidently share with friends and their networks,” he added.
The roadmap outlines the introduction of new features supported by the latest ERC-7683 and ERC-4337 standards, such as Passkey Authorization, Multi-chain Smart Accounts, and EVM-compatible Blockchain Links known as “magicLinks.” These updates, as detailed in the announcement, will enable developers to streamline the onboarding process for new users and facilitate chained transactions across various applications and blockchain networks with ‘just one-click’ through the newly supported Nova Smart Account wallets.
Intents: Thousands Of Transactions With One MagicLink
The account abstraction update aims to drive the next wave of blockchain use cases and users adoption, particularly within Telegram and its communities. By utilizing Telegram’s mini-app capabilities, “magicLinks” is designed to enhance the platform’s cryptocurrency engagement through simplified, user-friendly onboarding strategies. By bundling multiple signature and transaction steps into a single action, magicLink will foster seamless cross-application and cross-chain interactions.
“For the first time ever, dApps built on Layer 2 chains connected to Nova will be able to easily tap into the large Telegram community for user acquisition through magicLinks. Furthermore, magicLinks also enhance cross-chain synergies between dApps deployed on other L2 chains. This could potentially open new revenue models for creators while reducing drop-off points, lowering customer acquisition costs, and improving Web3 UX for dApps,” said Vince Yang.
The latest development update also introduces ERC-4337 support to the Nova ecosystem, integrating the standard’s paymaster mechanism and account abstraction capabilities. This enhancement allows users to pay for gas fees using their preferred tokens while streamlining the process of conducting cross-chain transactions by reducing the steps required.
One key feature of this update is the support for Intents via the newly launched Actions marketplace, called “magicPortal.” This platform enables developers to bundle multiple transactions into a single “Action,” which can be accessed through APIs or shared as Intent-based URLs, referred to as “magicLinks.”
As explained by a zkLink Product Manager, when a user clicks a magicLink, the pre-customized bundled transaction is submitted to an open Solver network. Once approved, the Solver facilitates the liquidity needed to complete the cross-chain trade. The Solver acts like a market maker, enabling these transactions to occur across multiple chains efficiently.
For users, this update simplifies the process of engaging with multiple decentralized applications (dApps) across different blockchains, though they will incur a convenience fee. This fee compensates both the network and the creator of the magicLink.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.
