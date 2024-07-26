News Report Technology
July 26, 2024

ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program

by
Published: July 26, 2024 at 3:01 am Updated: July 26, 2024 at 3:01 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 26, 2024 at 3:01 am

In Brief

ZetaChain plans to distribute a portion of its 10 million ZETA reward pool as part of the XP RFP program to support community members.

ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program

Layer 1 blockchain and interoperational platform, ZetaChain (ZETA), announced plans to distribute a portion of its 10 million ZETA reward pool as part of the XP RFP program to support  community members. Users can now verify their eligibility for the allocation in the Rewards section on the ZetaChain Hub.

XP is intended to promote growth for both applications and users. The RFP program encouraged applications to develop innovative methods for rewarding XP users through the core XP data layer, enhancing overall user engagement and application development.

The RFP releases concentrate on XP and actual usage as defined by individual applications, highlighting a diverse range of criteria. The program aims to link users with applications to explore utility, foster loyalty and expertise, and ultimately expand access to rewards.

Furthermore, in response to concerns about the balance of rewards between applications and users, ZetaChain highlighted that the User Growth Pool (UGP) committee has ensured equitable distribution of rewards between both parties, with oversight facilitated by TokenTable. Additionally, a portion of the 10,000,000 ZETA will be reallocated directly to users, which will be finalized as ZetaChain completes all RFP reward activations with the applications, with direct XP rewards forthcoming.

Users are encouraged to look forward to ongoing releases as applications complete their distributions and launch before October 1st. The community is invited to participate in these discussions and provide feedback throughout the process on social media and during live ZetaChain ask me anything (AMAs) sessions.

XP: A Foundational Loyalty Program And Data Primitive  

ZetaChain functions as an omnichain, utilizing the principle of blockchain abstraction to serve as the foundational layer of the decentralized internet.

XP represents a core loyalty program and data primitive that relies solely on on-chain ZetaChain activity, initially available through ZetaHub. The long-term objective of XP is to become a universal, open-source cryptocurrency loyalty program, aiding teams in understanding and rewarding users through a versatile data standard. Furthermore, the XP standard extends beyond just ZetaChain Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) activity. As applications develop strong blockchain abstraction and omnichain interactions, the XP data layer will provide a foundation for understanding interactions across all connected blockchains.

Recently, ZetaChain announced the first round of XP airdrops, aimed at distributing 10 million ZETA rewards to incentivize user participation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token

by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024

Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 26, 2024

Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024

Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token

by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024

Oasys Launches Beta Version Of Oasys Spring Smart Contract Deployment Tool For Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Third Stage Of ‘Earn With Pending Orders’ With $5,000 USDT Prize Pool  

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

Clearpool Announces Its Launch On Arbitrum, Issuing $7M In Loans, And Receiving Grant

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token
News Report Technology
Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token
by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024
Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space
Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 26, 2024
Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.