News Report Technology
November 13, 2024

Zero Gravity Integrates With CARV To Provide Infrastructure For High-Performance Projects

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 13, 2024 at 9:14 am Updated: November 13, 2024 at 9:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2024 at 9:14 am

In Brief

0G has partnered with CARV to provide the infrastructure for supporting high-performance projects and to drive its node sale with a $2 million investment.

Zero Gravity Integrates With CARV To Provide Infrastructure For High-Performance Projects

Decentralized AI operating system Zero Gravity (0G) announced it has partnered with CARV, a modular identity and data layer (IDL) platform. As part of the collaboration, CARV will invest $2 million into 0G’s node sale.

CARV is creating the largest modular IDL platform, serving industries such as gaming, AI, and beyond, with over 900 games and AI companies already integrated. The platform has reached notable milestones, including securing $10 million in Series A funding, advancing protocol decentralization through a $35 million verifier node sale, and launching a $50 million accelerator program.

The CARV Protocol comprises six key layers: Identity, Data Authentication, Data Storage, Computation and Training, Execution, and Verification. This comprehensive framework enables users to own, control, and monetize their data.

CARV’s platform requires fast and affordable data access, and 0G’s decentralized AI operating system provides the necessary infrastructure to support such high-performance projects. This includes on-chain data storage–0G Storage, fast and scalable data retrieval–0G data availability, and access to AI services–0G Service.

0G Conducts AI Alignment Node Sale To Enhance Its Network 

0G is a decentralized AI operating system designed to overcome the constraints of traditional centralized AI solutions. By integrating a high-throughput data availability layer with decentralized storage and a serving layer, 0G facilitates the development and deployment of highly scalable, fully on-chain AI applications. This approach improves speed and cost-effectiveness while promoting transparency, user-driven innovation, and equitable economic practices. The platform fosters an ecosystem where AI development is treated as a public good, with incentives that align the interests of all stakeholders.

This week, 0G is set to conduct an AI Alignment node sale to bolster the network and provide early participation opportunities for the community. Alignment nodes are essential for overseeing 0 G’s validator, storage, and security nodes, ensuring adherence to network protocols. In the future, these nodes will also monitor AI model drift on-chain, helping to ensure that the AI functionality within the 0G blockchain operates as intended.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

