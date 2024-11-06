0G Foundation Announces Alignment Node Sale, Set For November 11

In Brief 0G Foundation plans to sell AI Alignment nodes to strengthen the network and allow community members to participate early in its development.

Organization focused on advancing the growth of the Zero Gravity (0G) decentralized AI operating system, 0G Foundation announced plans to sell AI Alignment nodes to strengthen the network and allow community members to participate early in its development.

Alignment nodes play a crucial role in monitoring 0G validator, storage, and security nodes to ensure compliance with network protocols. In the future, they will also oversee on-chain AI model drift, ensuring that the 0G blockchain’s AI functions as intended.

Operators of Alignment nodes in the 0G ecosystem can earn up to 15% of the total 0G token supply, which will be distributed over a three-year period. These nodes are rewarded for verifying the proper behavior of storage, data availability, and serving nodes, thus maintaining data integrity for AI operations and other supported workloads.

Participants in the node sale and those who stake tokens may also receive additional rewards from the broader 0G ecosystem over time.

The whitelist node sale will begin at 12:00 PM UTC on November 11th and will last for two days for whitelisted users. The public sale will follow, starting at 12:00 PM UTC on November 13th and will be open to all users. The sale includes a total of 175,000 nodes, spread across 32 tiers, with prices starting at 0.05 ETH.

0G: What Is It?

0G is a decentralized AI operating system designed to address the limitations of centralized AI solutions. By combining a high-throughput data availability layer with decentralized storage and a serving layer, 0G enables the creation and operation of highly scalable, fully on-chain AI applications. This system not only enhances speed and cost efficiency but also promotes transparency, user-centric development, and fair economic practices. It creates an ecosystem where AI can be developed as a public good, with incentives that align the interests of all participants.

0G’s architecture is key to its performance. With a throughput of 50 GB/second per consensus layer, 0G operates 50,000 times faster than competing systems while also reducing costs by 100 times. Additionally, 0 G’s built-in data storage system is 1,000 times faster than alternatives, further enhancing its capabilities.

