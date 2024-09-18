Xandeum Gears Up For Solana Scaling Solution Release, XAND Token, And Liquid Staking Launch At Breakpoint 2024

In Brief Xandeum plans to unveil its blueprint for scaling Solana storage at the Breakpoint 2024 Solana conference in Singapore on September 20th.

Blockchain storage layer Xandeum announced plans to unveil its blueprint for scaling Solana (SOL) storage at the Breakpoint 2024 Solana conference in Singapore on September 20th. Additionally, it will provide insights into its new storage-enabled liquid staking program and officially launch the XAND token.

“A low-cost, decentralized storage solution will drastically expand the application landscape,” said Tommy Johnson, early Solana builder, co-founder, and lead engineer at Armada, in a written statement. “It can unlock a new revenue stream for SOL validators and stakers. The Xandeum solution will have an enormous impact on the growth of the Solana ecosystem,” he added.

Developed to address the constraints of Solana’s existing storage model, Xandeum’s technology aims to enable decentralized applications (dApps) to scale by providing access to virtually unlimited storage. Solana can be viewed as a “world computer,” with Solana accounts functioning as its “RAM.” At Breakpoint 2024, Xandeum will present its vision for integrating a “hard drive” through its scalable storage layer, completing the framework of a comprehensive world computer. This advancement is expected to spur an expansion of storage-enabled dApps.​​

The smart contract-native storage layer introduces “Xandeum buckets,” a scalable file system capable of handling exabytes of data, which is integrated directly into Solana RPC nodes. Storage will be managed by a decentralized network of hundreds of thousands of storage provider nodes, known as pNodes, and overseen by Xandeum-enabled Solana validators. pNodes, validators, and liquid stakers will receive additional rewards in SOL due to dynamic fee markets.

Xandeum Labs’s Solution To Address Limitations Of Solana’s Storage System

Xandeum Labs, the Xandeum lead developer, is a Web3 startup focused on developing a scalable storage layer for Solana. Its development of new storage primitives to enhance Solana’s programming model aims to address the limitations of Solana’s current storage system, known as “accounts,” which have proven inadequate for handling even a few gigabytes per dApp. These limitations could hinder the growth of Web3 applications on Solana.

Recently, Xandeum Labs has raised $2.8 million to advance its scaling solution and has garnered notable interest from Solana’s builder community with its community-run Devnet completing over 4 billion transactions.

