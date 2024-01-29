Business News Report
Wondercraft Raises $3M Funding to Expand Its AI Audio Content Platform

In Brief

Wondercraft raises a $3 million funding to scale its platform that help users create studio-quality audio productions in any language.

London-based AI audiotech startup Wondercraft raised $3 million (€2.7 million) in funding led by Will Ventures and backed by Y Combinator, ElevenLabs, Steven Bartlett and other angels. According to the company, the funding raised in the seed round will be used in enhancing the platform’s capabilities and expanding features for its users.

“Canva made everyone a designer – we want to empower everyone to be an audio creator. Audio is an integral part of people’s media habits today, yet many gifted storytellers are held back by limited tools, production resources and translation services,” said Dimitris Nikolaou, co-founder of Wondercraft.

“The incredible breakthrough in human-like synthetic voices, pioneered by our partners at ElevenLabs, was the catalyst for us to pursue our vision of a creative platform dedicated to audio,” he added.

The startup also announced the launch of the Wondercraft Audio Studio – which Nikolaou stated as the easy and enjoyable way to create professional, studio-quality audio for projects including podcasts, audiobooks, ads and company communications – and translate content for global audiences – all in one place.

The platform offers templates and tools including AI script assistants, professional music, video generation, and ultra-realistic AI voices.

Empowering Creators with Affordable AI Audio Solutions

Users can transform written content into audio format using Wondercraft’s templates. The platform eliminates the need for traditional studio equipment like microphones and mixing software, making audio production more accessible and cost-effective.

Additionally, Wondercraft’s platform offers a tool to translate and dub projects into over 15 languages using AI, supported by a team of 100-plus language experts who ensure quality assurance for each translation. This feature enables creators to reach global audiences efficiently.

“With Wondercraft, we are making professional audio more approachable. This is great for the growing number of independent creators out there, large media publishers looking to scale their content production, and advertising businesses searching for better tools. For the first time, we are making translations and professional dubbing affordable and efficient so content producers can finally expand into new languages, building new fanbases and revenue,” said Oskar Serrander, co-founder of Wondercraft.

“We are dedicated to leveraging AI thoughtfully and ethically to empower both well-established and brand-new voices to be heard across borders,” Serrander added.

After launching in beta in 2023, Wondercraft has already been embraced by over 30,000 creators, writers, entrepreneurs, advertisers, and brands. Prominent podcast titles like Diary of A CEO and the CoinDesk podcast network also use the technology.

Wondercraft aims to empower everyone to be an audio creator, making professional audio production approachable and affordable. According to the platform, it leverages AI ethically to enable established and new voices to reach global audiences.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

