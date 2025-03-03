Why SKALE’s Gas-Free Model is a Game-Changer for AI and DeFi

In Brief According to Andrew Saunder, CGMO at SKALE, gasless blockchain is key to mass adoption. SKALE is powering AI, gaming, and SocialFi by eliminating transaction costs and enabling seamless Web2-like experiences. With V4 coming, the fastest is getting even faster.

Andrew Saunders, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at SKALE, envisions a future where blockchain operates seamlessly in the background, enabling Web2-like user experiences without the friction of gas fees. At the intersection of AI, gaming, and blockchain, SKALE is positioning itself as the go-to infrastructure for developers looking to build high-throughput, cost-efficient decentralized applications (dApps).

Redefining User Experience

SKALE’s unique proposition is its gas-free model, which allows users to interact with blockchain-based applications without worrying about transaction costs. This eliminates a major barrier to adoption, particularly in sectors like gaming and AI, where high transaction volumes can become prohibitively expensive. By abstracting blockchain complexities, SKALE enables Web2-like front-end experiences, making it easier for mainstream users to engage with decentralized applications.

For AI-powered applications, this model is particularly transformative. As AI agents and dApps process millions of transactions, gas fees can quickly add up, making blockchain integration unsustainable. SKALE’s architecture solves this problem, providing a scalable and cost-effective environment for AI developers.

AI on SKALE: Bridging Web2 and Web3

One standout AI project on SKALE is Exorde, an AI-driven big data platform that bridges Web2 and Web3. Exorde leverages AI to create decentralized datasets that Web2 businesses can tap into, offering cost-efficient solutions for data management and analytics. As AI agents become more prevalent, projects like Exorde demonstrate how blockchain can serve as a foundational layer for AI applications, ensuring transparency, security, and interoperability.

Saunders, who previously worked in AI at Amazon, remains bullish on AI agents, seeing them as a critical driver of blockchain adoption. By integrating AI-driven solutions with blockchain infrastructure, SKALE is creating a future where AI agents can operate autonomously and cost-effectively on-chain.

Gaming and SocialFi – The Next Wave of Adoption

Gaming remains a key focus for SKALE, with its high-speed, zero-gas environment providing an ideal foundation for Web3 gaming experiences. Large gaming studios are beginning to explore blockchain integration, creating on-chain marketplaces and digital asset ownership models that enhance player engagement.

Beyond gaming, SocialFi is also gaining momentum on SKALE. The platform recently onboarded XO, the first on-chain dating app, highlighting the potential of decentralized social applications. These new verticals demonstrate how blockchain can enhance digital interactions, ownership, and monetization in ways that were previously unattainable in traditional Web2 ecosystems.

Regulatory Shifts and the Rise of US-Based Crypto Projects

As a US-based company headquartered in California, SKALE is closely watching regulatory developments that could shape the blockchain industry. With increasing clarity and a more supportive stance from policymakers, Saunders expects to see a surge of Web2 businesses entering the blockchain space. Clearer regulations will not only encourage enterprise adoption but also attract top-tier talent from big tech companies, many of whom have been hesitant to enter the space due to regulatory uncertainty.

Looking ahead to 2025, SKALE plans to expand its focus beyond gaming and AI, with DeFi emerging as a new priority. The team is exploring ways to enhance financial infrastructure for developers and gamers, creating better DeFi experiences that integrate seamlessly with blockchain-based applications.

Additionally, SKALE’s V4 upgrade is set to launch, making its already high-speed network even faster while maintaining its cost-free transaction model. This upgrade will further solidify SKALE’s position as the leading blockchain for mass adoption, ensuring that it remains the go-to solution for developers building the next generation of decentralized applications.

