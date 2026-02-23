Why Crypto Winters Happen And Why This One Feels Different

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The current downturn reflects a full‑scale crypto winter in which falling prices, weakened liquidity, and declining investor confidence signal a prolonged, structurally driven bear market rather than a temporary correction.

The Cryptocurrency markets have been deep in what analysts have come to refer to as a full-scale crypto winter, which is characterized by a long period of falling prices, plummeting investor confidence, and a drastic reduction in liquidity.

The market bellwether asset, Bitcoin, has plummeted off its highs at the end of 2025, bringing the rest of the digital asset market into a prolonged decline. Ethereum and other large altcoins have trailed in the same direction, which supports the view that the market is in a long-term bear market and not just a short-term correction.

By early 2026, Bitcoin had fallen below major psychological price levels, and much of the Bitcoin gains made in the past bull cycle had been removed. The decline has eliminated hundreds of billions of dollars in the total crypto market capitalization, and it has reduced institutional flow,s which helped stabilize price action in the past. The volume of trading between centralized and decentralized exchanges has decreased, and the volume of venture capital invested in blockchain startups is low, as during bear markets in the past.

The existing downturn has also carried over into political and regulatory discourse, especially in jurisdictions where digital assets have become a vociferous issue. The hopes that positive policy changes would be instantly turned into long-term price gains have been eroded, and investors are reevaluating the connection between political storytelling and market principles.

The crypto winter is a widespread fall in asset prices, trading volumes, and consistently negative sentiment in digital asset markets. In contrast to temporary pullbacks of short durations caused by one event in particular, a crypto winter is an indicator of structural stress that may require months or even years. In these periods, market daydreaming dies, and leverage is sold, and capital is recoiled to so-called safe-haven assets.

Traditionally, the downloads to crypto winters are preceded by a phase of active growth and speculation. When prices go up drastically, market entry expands, valuations are overstretched, and risk tolerance goes up. Once the tide turns, the resultant sell-offs will be rapid and brutal, and the market will be left in search of a sustainable bottom. The winters of 2018 and 2022 can be cited in point, both of which came after the explosive bull runs and saw the end of the huge consolidation across the industry.

Market Signals Confirming the Current Downturn

The macroeconomic, on-chain, and technical indicators are driving the present crypto winter. Major asset price action has been poor despite occasional relief rallies, which implies that there has not been any meaningful recovery in the underlying demand. The prolonged performance of Bitcoin at lower prices compared to previous support levels has destroyed the trust of the long-term holders, and Ethereum has not performed well to bring up even more general issues regarding the use of the network and fee structures.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased consistently when investors decrease their exposure to highly fluctuating assets. There has been a growing movement of capital into classic instruments, i.e., government bonds and commodities, which is indicative of a larger change in risk appetite around the globe. Simultaneously, sentiment indicators, which monitor fear and greed in the crypto market, have been biased towards excessive caution, which indicates that the people in the industry are still unwilling to re-enter the markets at a frantic pace.

The state of liquidity has become worse. Reduced involvement of both retail and institutional traders has increased price movements and made markets increasingly susceptible to sell-offs. This atmosphere has deterred speculative attitudes and decreased arbitrage dealings that otherwise could aid in stabilizing the prices.

What’s Behind the Winter?

The causes of the present recession can be linked back to the period following the growth of the market in the past. The 2024 and 2025 bull cycle was driven by institutional adoption and the introduction of new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, along with new hope that regulatory clarity would be achieved. As the prices soared, profit-taking increased, which eventually caused a cascade of sell orders that changed the market momentum in the opposite direction.

The pressure has been further worsened by macroeconomic conditions. The continued high interest rates and stricter financial conditions of the world have rendered risk assets unappealing as compared to yield-bearing alternatives.

Leveraged positions in all crypto markets were sold off, which increased the rate of declines with the rise in borrowing costs. The issues of inflation and central bank precaution have made a conservative bias toward capital conservation, with speculative assets having a hard time drawing new inflows.

It has also been contributed to by a shift of capital into other types of assets. Artificial intelligence and automation-related equity markets have gained the interest of investors, and some of the commodities that have benefited from their safe-haven reputation are gold. This loss has pulled liquidity out of the digital assets when long-term inflows are required to aid in price recovery.

The downturn could be prolonged by structural changes in the crypto market itself. Institutional exposure is now being clustered in fewer regulated products, and no longer in the same old widespread speculative cycles that had been raising many tokens all at once. This has made it even more challenging to keep the momentum moving on smaller-sized projects during times of stress in the market.

Another headwind that has been persistent is regulatory uncertainty. Although some jurisdictions are moving toward the development of more evident structures as seen from the GENIUS Act, unresolved issues regarding taxation, custody, and stablecoin regulation still push long-term investment choices. The regulatory uncertainty has postponed the inquiry into the business for many institutions.

How This Winter Compares With Past Cycles

Past crypto winters can be used to provide a valuable perspective on the present market situation. The 2018 recession came after the burst and crash of the coin offering boom, and Bitcoin was down over 80%. Likewise, the 2022 winter was made worse by the apparent failures in high-profile projects in the crypto lending and stablecoin ecosystem, resulting in a broad-based deleveraging.

Although both cycles possess their own catalysts, some common themes may be identified. High speculation is normally accompanied by sharp corrections after which the market will be forced to re-evaluate its valuation and sustainability. With time, the projects that lack strength are weakened, and more robust infrastructure and use cases are being built under the water.

According to analysts, the winter this year is different as institutional participation is significantly higher compared to the past cycles. This has served to avoid even a stiffer fall,l but it has also suppressed the boom and downturn of the retail-oriented markets.

The extended recession has led to a cost-cutting spurt in the crypto industry. Exchanges, mining companies, and blockchain startups have cut down on the number of employees and restructured their processes due to the decreased revenues. Other projects have postponed product launches or shifted business models so as to increase financial runways.

The mood of investors has changed to a position of caution rather than optimism, with many participants reviewing long-term strategies. The frustration is being manifested in the online discourse, especially in relation to those who had joined the market in the later phases of the bull cycle. Political personalities who previously proclaimed themselves as pro-crypto messaging advocates have been put under greater examination since market realities cannot keep up with previous expectations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

