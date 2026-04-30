April In Blockchain: From Mainnet Changes To Future Architecture

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Looking back at April 2026, the blockchain story is about the different ways protocols now move forward, and what that says about where we are in the cycle.

Looking back at April 2026, the blockchain story is about the different ways protocols now move forward, and what that says about where we are in the cycle. Some chains had live, user-facing change. Others sharpened their next big bets without touching mainnet. A few made us wait until the very end of the month. And a handful simply didn’t register at this evidentiary bar — which is itself worth noting. Let’s dig in.

Polygon and Polkadot Actually Shipped

The two clearest “this happened in April” items sit with Polygon and Polkadot, and they couldn’t be more different in style.

Polygon’s Giugliano hard fork went live on 8 April, and it’s the kind of upgrade that quietly makes a chain feel more serious. Faster confirmations, on-chain fee-parameter introspection, higher P2P throughput, and snap sync re-enabled. None of that sounds flashy, but put it together and the chain becomes more legible for wallets and payment apps, and more resilient under bursty demand. If you’re building something that needs predictable fee behaviour and you’re tired of guessing, Giugliano is quietly a good deal. Polygon called the activation clean; I saw no report of an outage or exploit in the reviewed material. My gut feeling is that the medium-term winner here is payments UX, not a radical VM change.

Polkadot took a completely different path. Runtime v2.2.1 was approved and executed through governance in late April — no hard-fork ceremony, just an on-chain referendum that passed with a striking margin. What’s inside matters: Bulletin chain phase 0 for content-addressed ephemeral storage, elastic scaling with 2-second block times on People, and a 10x cut to a smart-contract storage deposit parameter on Asset Hub. This is Polkadot playing to its own thesis: chain-level feature rollouts via governance rather than operator-coordinated forks. If that thesis holds, it makes the network’s upgrade cadence look more like a living organism and less like a scheduled surgery. The developer economics shift on Asset Hub alone is worth watching; it moves the cost structure closer to Ethereum-compatible expectations, which might quietly lower friction for teams porting contracts over.

BNB Chain Had the Month’s Biggest Operational Moment — But Not Yet

BNB Chain’s April was all about preparation. The Osaka/Mendel hard fork materials dropped early in the month, v1.7.2 was tagged, and the whole ecosystem was told to get ready for 28 April at 02:30 UTC. Since this report covers up to 27 April, the fork was still pending at publication time. That’s awkward for a monthly round-up, but it’s also the reality of calendar-bound analysis.

What’s interesting about Mendel is the philosophical shift BNB is signalling: less obsession with pure block-time compression, more emphasis on execution stability and a protocol-level per-transaction gas cap. That gas cap, borrowed conceptually from Ethereum’s EIP-7825, puts a hard ceiling on transaction complexity. It’s a trade-off. It can reduce pathological oversized transactions and make capacity planning easier, but it also constrains certain high-complexity patterns. My read is that BNB is betting on predictability under real load — boring but valuable. The real judgment on Mendel belongs to the days after 28 April, when we see whether the fork lands cleanly and how the gas cap behaves in the wild.

Ethereum and Tezos Spent April Shaping Their Futures

Neither Ethereum nor Tezos had a live mainnet fork in April, and that’s fine. For both, April was a month where the shape of the next upgrade came into much clearer focus.

Ethereum’s Checkpoint #9 was blunt: Glamsterdam in Q2 looks unlikely. The roadmap page updated on 13 April frames Glamsterdam as the next major upgrade, but the language is about parallelisation, expanded capacity through separation of duties, and state-growth sustainability. After Fusaka went live in December 2025, Glamsterdam feels like the next big architectural step rather than a quick follow-up. The signal to client teams, L2s, and infra providers is: don’t plan for an imminent fork window. That’s actually healthy if it avoids a rushed scope, but it also means Ethereum’s April was a planning month, not a shipping month. Sometimes that’s the harder, more important work.

Tezos took a similar path but added a genuinely novel ingredient. The Ushuaia proposal surfaced in April discussions, and while it’s not yet a live amendment, the direction is intriguing. Enshrined liquid staking — a protocol-level sTEZ token behind a feature flag — is one of those ideas that could materially change capital efficiency across the ecosystem. If staked tez can stay economically aligned with base-layer security while moving through DeFi or Etherlink-adjacent environments, that’s a clever piece of design. The feature-flag approach is also sensible; it narrows the blast radius of a novel base-protocol primitive. Ushuaia also includes DAL bandwidth increases, dynamic attestation timing, and early quantum-resistant account support. It’s an ambitious package, and April gave it a public shape without rushing activation. I suspect the medium-term significance could be substantial, but the Tezos amendment process means we won’t see it live for a while yet.

Where April Was Quiet

For Cardano, Solana, and Cosmos Hub, I couldn’t find an April 1–27 implemented protocol change that met the same primary-source threshold. Cardano’s official signals pointed toward the Van Rossem hard fork later in the cycle; April updates were about community governance and a minor node regression fix. Solana’s April activity lived in forum discussions and research debates — signature verification, the Constellation multi-proposer proposal. Interesting, but not execution. Cosmos Hub had governance traffic and client-update mechanics, but no new software-upgrade entry comparable to prior Gaia upgrades. For Bitcoin, Avalanche, NEAR, Algorand, and TRON, the review didn’t surface an April item that cleared the bar either. I’m phrasing that as a review result, not a claim that nothing happened — just that nothing rose to the level of an implemented or officially announced protocol change in primary sources during this window.

A Few Thoughts to Wrap Up

The month’s shape says something about how the space is maturing. We’re seeing more upgrades land through governance (Polkadot), more emphasis on fee legibility and mempool resilience (Polygon), and more forks that prioritise execution stability over headline speed (BNB Chain). Meanwhile, Ethereum and Tezos are doing the harder, quieter work of defining their next architectures. Not everything needs to be a live fork to be important.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

