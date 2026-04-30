SoftBank Plans To Establish And Publicly List AI Company Roze In The United States

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SoftBank is planning Roze AI, a robotics-driven venture to build data centers, with a potential $100B IPO and focus on U.S. AI infrastructure expansion and automation technologies.

SoftBank, the Japanese multinational investment holding company, is reportedly preparing to launch a new robotics-focused venture aimed at improving the efficiency of data center construction, with early discussions already pointing toward a potential $100 billion initial public offering.

According to reports, the proposed company, tentatively named Roze AI, would focus on streamlining the development of data centers in the United States by integrating autonomous robotics into the building process. The initiative reflects a broader effort to reduce construction timelines and costs associated with large-scale server infrastructure.

The project is being led by SoftBank founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son, who has increasingly directed the company’s strategy toward artificial intelligence investments. Internal discussions suggest that executives are considering a public listing as early as the second half of 2026, with a target valuation of around $100 billion. However, these plans remain subject to change, and some within the organization view both the valuation and timeline as ambitious, particularly given geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility.

The proposed IPO could also serve as a mechanism to support SoftBank’s substantial financial commitments in the AI sector. The company has pledged tens of billions of dollars to artificial intelligence initiatives, including a significant investment exceeding $30 billion in OpenAI, which has yet to achieve profitability. Concerns have been raised by investors regarding how these large-scale investments will be financed.

Roze AI is expected to consolidate a range of existing SoftBank assets, including energy, land, and infrastructure holdings. It may also incorporate robotics capabilities from ABB Robotics, a major provider of automation and industrial robotics solutions that SoftBank agreed to acquire. The integration of robotics hardware with advanced AI systems is anticipated to play a central role in the new venture’s operations.

US Expansion, Financial Performance, And Investor Caution Shape SoftBank’s AI Strategy

SoftBank’s strategic focus on the United States has intensified as it seeks to position itself as a key investor in AI infrastructure. The company has already partnered with major technology firms on large-scale initiatives such as the Stargate project, which aims to invest up to $500 billion in expanding data center capacity across the country. In parallel, SoftBank has been advancing its own data center developments, including a major project in Ohio.

Financially, the company has recently reported gains in its Vision Fund, supported in part by the performance of its OpenAI investment, which helped offset losses in other areas of its portfolio.

The broader industry has also seen similar efforts to modernize traditional sectors through artificial intelligence and automation. New ventures are emerging with the goal of transforming industrial operations by integrating advanced technologies.

Despite this momentum, SoftBank’s track record with high-risk investments has prompted caution among some observers. Previous ventures have produced mixed results, and internal skepticism has reportedly surfaced regarding the feasibility of Roze AI’s projected valuation and rapid path to a public offering.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

