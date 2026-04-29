en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
April 29, 2026

D3 Introduces Domain Asset Vehicles, Turning Institutional Domain Portfolios Into Tradable Onchain Assets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 29, 2026 at 9:41 am Updated: April 29, 2026 at 9:41 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 29, 2026 at 9:41 am

In Brief

D3 launches Domain Asset Vehicles on Doma Protocol, tokenizing domain portfolios for shared ownership, alongside an AI-driven Agentic Engine for domain discoverability and Web3 infrastructure.

D3 Introduces Domain Asset Vehicles, Turning Institutional Domain Portfolios Into Tradable Onchain Assets

D3, the core contributor to Doma Protocol, a DNS-compliant blockchain designed for tokenizing internet domains, has introduced Domain Asset Vehicles (DAVs), a new mechanism aimed at converting institutional domain portfolios into a single tokenized asset. The structure is intended to enable shared onchain ownership of premium domain portfolios, allowing investors exposure to aggregated domain assets within a unified token framework.

According to Fred Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of D3, the model addresses a long-standing gap in financial infrastructure around digital domain ownership. 

“The domain industry has been sitting on a multi-billion-dollar asset class with virtually no financial infrastructure to match its value,” said Fred Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of D3, the company behind Doma Protocol in a written statement. “DAVs give institutional portfolio owners a way to access liquidity at scale without giving up control of the assets that define their business,” he added. 

Domain names are widely regarded as a significant but illiquid asset class, estimated at around $360 billion in value, with portfolios often remaining static for extended periods between transactions. Under the DAV model, entire domain portfolios are bundled into a single token, while underlying domains remain actively listed and tradable on existing marketplaces. Revenue generated from sales is distributed back to token holders, with proceeds flowing to portfolio owners through the system.

The launch of DAVs builds on existing activity within Doma Protocol’s ecosystem. Since the mainnet went live in December 2025, the protocol has recorded more than $76 million in trading volume across over 10 million transactions, supported by 46,000 unique wallets and more than 425 fractional domain launches. The introduction of DAVs extends this infrastructure to institutional participants, including registrars, domain investment funds, and large portfolio holders, while maintaining interoperability with ecosystems such as Solana, Base, and Avalanche.

All domains integrated into Doma Protocol remain DNS-compliant, ensuring they continue to function as standard internet domains even after tokenization, while also existing as onchain assets compatible with decentralized finance applications.

D3 presented the announcement at its Dominion 2026 conference in Las Vegas, where the company also unveiled the Doma Agentic Engine, a new system designed to enhance domain discoverability for artificial intelligence agents.

Expansion Into AI-Driven Domain Intelligence And Agentic Internet Infrastructure

The Doma Agentic Engine provides domain owners with real-time analysis of how AI agents interpret and interact with their domains, portfolios, and websites. The system identifies content gaps, missing protocol endpoints, and potential visibility issues, while offering automated remediation tools that allow domains to become AI-agent ready within minutes.

“Every domain owner is about to face a choice: become part of the agentic internet or get left behind,” said Inder Singh, Vice President of Product and Technology at D3 in a written statement. “Agent discovery optimization (ADO) will be to the agentic internet what search engine optimization (SEO) was to Google,” he added. 

Both Domain Asset Vehicles and the Doma Agentic Engine are scheduled for release in Q2 2026. D3 is currently accepting applications from institutional investors and registrars interested in creating and launching their own DAV structures within the ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

CoinUp Jazz Night Concludes In Hong Kong, Showcasing Global Convergence In The Web3 Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

Brickken Partners With ADI Foundation To Deploy Compliant RWA Tokenization Infrastructure On ADI Chain

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

KuCoin EU Expands Regulatory Compliance Structure In Europe With New Anti-Money Laundering Leadership Team

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink To Cycle Lows As Liquidity Evaporates Across Major Exchanges Amid Macro Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinUp Jazz Night Concludes In Hong Kong, Showcasing Global Convergence In The Web3 Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

Brickken Partners With ADI Foundation To Deploy Compliant RWA Tokenization Infrastructure On ADI Chain

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

KuCoin EU Expands Regulatory Compliance Structure In Europe With New Anti-Money Laundering Leadership Team

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink To Cycle Lows As Liquidity Evaporates Across Major Exchanges Amid Macro Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
CoinUp Jazz Night Concludes In Hong Kong, Showcasing Global Convergence In The Web3 Ecosystem
Lifestyle News Report Technology
CoinUp Jazz Night Concludes In Hong Kong, Showcasing Global Convergence In The Web3 Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026
Brickken Partners With ADI Foundation To Deploy Compliant RWA Tokenization Infrastructure On ADI Chain
Business News Report Technology
Brickken Partners With ADI Foundation To Deploy Compliant RWA Tokenization Infrastructure On ADI Chain
by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026
KuCoin EU Expands Regulatory Compliance Structure In Europe With New Anti-Money Laundering Leadership Team
Business News Report Technology
KuCoin EU Expands Regulatory Compliance Structure In Europe With New Anti-Money Laundering Leadership Team
by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026
Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink To Cycle Lows As Liquidity Evaporates Across Major Exchanges Amid Macro Uncertainty
Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink To Cycle Lows As Liquidity Evaporates Across Major Exchanges Amid Macro Uncertainty
by Alisa Davidson
April 29, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.