D3 Introduces Domain Asset Vehicles, Turning Institutional Domain Portfolios Into Tradable Onchain Assets

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief D3 launches Domain Asset Vehicles on Doma Protocol, tokenizing domain portfolios for shared ownership, alongside an AI-driven Agentic Engine for domain discoverability and Web3 infrastructure.

D3, the core contributor to Doma Protocol, a DNS-compliant blockchain designed for tokenizing internet domains, has introduced Domain Asset Vehicles (DAVs), a new mechanism aimed at converting institutional domain portfolios into a single tokenized asset. The structure is intended to enable shared onchain ownership of premium domain portfolios, allowing investors exposure to aggregated domain assets within a unified token framework.

According to Fred Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of D3, the model addresses a long-standing gap in financial infrastructure around digital domain ownership.

“The domain industry has been sitting on a multi-billion-dollar asset class with virtually no financial infrastructure to match its value,” said Fred Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of D3, the company behind Doma Protocol in a written statement. “DAVs give institutional portfolio owners a way to access liquidity at scale without giving up control of the assets that define their business,” he added.

Domain names are widely regarded as a significant but illiquid asset class, estimated at around $360 billion in value, with portfolios often remaining static for extended periods between transactions. Under the DAV model, entire domain portfolios are bundled into a single token, while underlying domains remain actively listed and tradable on existing marketplaces. Revenue generated from sales is distributed back to token holders, with proceeds flowing to portfolio owners through the system.

The launch of DAVs builds on existing activity within Doma Protocol’s ecosystem. Since the mainnet went live in December 2025, the protocol has recorded more than $76 million in trading volume across over 10 million transactions, supported by 46,000 unique wallets and more than 425 fractional domain launches. The introduction of DAVs extends this infrastructure to institutional participants, including registrars, domain investment funds, and large portfolio holders, while maintaining interoperability with ecosystems such as Solana, Base, and Avalanche.

All domains integrated into Doma Protocol remain DNS-compliant, ensuring they continue to function as standard internet domains even after tokenization, while also existing as onchain assets compatible with decentralized finance applications.

D3 presented the announcement at its Dominion 2026 conference in Las Vegas, where the company also unveiled the Doma Agentic Engine, a new system designed to enhance domain discoverability for artificial intelligence agents.

Expansion Into AI-Driven Domain Intelligence And Agentic Internet Infrastructure

The Doma Agentic Engine provides domain owners with real-time analysis of how AI agents interpret and interact with their domains, portfolios, and websites. The system identifies content gaps, missing protocol endpoints, and potential visibility issues, while offering automated remediation tools that allow domains to become AI-agent ready within minutes.

“Every domain owner is about to face a choice: become part of the agentic internet or get left behind,” said Inder Singh, Vice President of Product and Technology at D3 in a written statement. “Agent discovery optimization (ADO) will be to the agentic internet what search engine optimization (SEO) was to Google,” he added.

Both Domain Asset Vehicles and the Doma Agentic Engine are scheduled for release in Q2 2026. D3 is currently accepting applications from institutional investors and registrars interested in creating and launching their own DAV structures within the ecosystem.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

