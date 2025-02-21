WhiteRock and Climate Impact X to Tokenize Carbon Credits

In a global first, a DeFi platform is partnering up with a carbon exchange to digitize and trade carbon credits on the blockchain.

Real-world asset tokenization protocol WhiteRock has joined forces with Climate Impact X (CIX), Singapore’s leading carbon exchange backed by DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered, and Temasek. By tokenizing CIX’s carbon credits on the Ethereum blockchain, the two firms aim to increase transparency, simplify trading, and expand access to the global carbon market.

As nations adopt carbon market rules under the Paris Agreement (Article 6), demand for reliable carbon offsets is on the rise. Since its 2021 launch, Singapore’s CIX has quickly become a key provider of high-quality credits in the region, prioritizing nature-focused projects.

Leveraging its experience in tokenizing assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate, WhiteRock is now bringing its blockchain technology to the carbon credit market. Its system is designed to tackle key issues, including verifying credit authenticity, preventing double-spending, and streamlining transactions.

The partnership with CIX will create a more efficient and trustworthy marketplace, starting with project-specific credits to give buyers more detailed information and ultimately attract more investors.

CIX CEO Oi-Yee Choo stated: “Our focus on building trust in carbon markets will help unlock their full potential, channeling vital finance into impactful climate action projects and creating transparent markets that benefit businesses, communities, and the environment.” WhiteRock’s blockchain tech gives these carbon credits a verifiable, unchangeable history – something older systems just couldn’t do.

For investors who’ve been hesitant about carbon markets – worried about greenwashing or double-counting – this partnership offers a new level of assurance. By putting carbon credits on a transparent, immutable blockchain, WhiteRock and CIX are directly tackling those concerns, potentially unlocking significant new capital for climate projects.

