The Jobs Panic Is Wrong: Why AI Will Create More Work Than It Destroys

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief AI-driven mass unemployment fears reflect the “lump-of-labor” fallacy, as historical evidence shows technology expands rather than limits total work. Research suggests AI is more likely to augment labor, boost productivity, and create new roles than eliminate employment.

The idea that AI is marching toward a future of mass permanent unemployment has gained considerable traction in public discourse. Yet this narrative rests on a foundation that economists have long recognised as flawed: the assumption that there is a fixed, finite quantity of work to be distributed among workers.

This misconception, known as the “lump-of-labor” fallacy, has resurfaced in new form — dressed in the language of neural networks and large language models rather than steam engines and looms.

David George, General Partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has compiled an extensive body of research that challenges the doom-laden consensus, drawing on historical precedent, economic theory, and emerging labor market data to argue that AI is far more likely to expand the frontier of human work than to eliminate it.

The core of the alarmist case is straightforward: cognitive tasks, long considered the exclusive domain of human intelligence, are increasingly performed by machines. If thinking can be outsourced to software, then the argument goes that human labor loses its fundamental value. What this reasoning overlooks, however, is that the falling cost of a productive input has never, in recorded economic history, simply caused demand for output to contract.

When fossil fuels made energy abundant, the world did not merely retire its whalers — it invented entirely new industries that consumed energy at scales previously unimaginable. Jevons Paradox, the well-documented observation that efficiency gains tend to increase rather than decrease total consumption of a resource, applies just as readily to cognition as it does to coal.

Historical patterns reinforce this point with remarkable consistency. At the beginning of the twentieth century, roughly one in three American workers was employed in agriculture. The mechanisation of farming reduced that figure to around two percent by 2017, while farm output nearly tripled. Rather than producing a permanent class of unemployed farmhands, this transformation freed labor to flow into factories, offices, hospitals, and eventually the technology sector itself.

Electrification followed an identical arc: factories reorganised around new workflows, productivity growth accelerated for decades, and entirely new categories of goods and employment came into existence. The introduction of spreadsheet software provides perhaps the most instructive parallel to the current moment — VisiCalc and Excel did not eliminate bookkeeping roles but instead catalysed an explosion in financial analysis, with roughly one million traditional bookkeeping positions giving way to one and a half million financial analyst roles.

The Augmentation Argument

The distinction between substitution and augmentation is central to understanding what AI is actually doing to labor markets at present. Goldman Sachs research suggests that AI augmentation effects more than offset the substitution effects across the economy as a whole, and corporate earnings calls reflect this balance in practice: references to AI as a tool that enhances human productivity outnumber references to AI as a replacement for workers by a ratio of approximately eight to one.

Software engineers offer a telling illustration of augmentation in action — the volume of code being pushed to repositories has risen sharply, new application development is accelerating, and demand for software development talent has been trending upward since early 2025. Product management hiring has similarly rebounded toward levels not seen since 2022. If AI were substituting for human thinking on a one-to-one basis, one might expect demand for either engineers or product managers to fall as each discipline rendered the other less necessary. Instead, demand for both is growing, because the total volume of work being accomplished is expanding.

Wage data adds another dimension to this picture. Workers in roles characterised by high AI exposure appear to be experiencing above-average earnings growth, particularly in areas such as systems design. Meanwhile, research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Census Bureau, and Yale’s Budget Lab, among others, converges on a striking conclusion: across the broad economy, AI adoption has produced no statistically significant change in aggregate employment levels.

A Census Bureau working paper found that only around five percent of AI-using firms reported any headcount impact at all, with increases and decreases distributed in roughly equal measure. These are not the fingerprints of a labor market in crisis.

What The Data Does Not Say

The nuanced picture that emerges from current research is one of reallocation rather than elimination. Entry-level roles with high substitution exposure have become harder to find in some sectors, while roles where AI serves as a complement have grown. Some occupations — customer service representatives and medical transcriptionists among them — face genuine structural decline. These transitions are real and carry costs for the individuals navigating them, and a serious policy response focused on retraining and workforce transition is both warranted and necessary.

What the data does not support, however, is the sweeping claim that AI represents a civilisational rupture in the relationship between humans and productive work. The underlying economic logic of that claim requires human ambition and human desire to freeze precisely at the moment that intelligence becomes cheap and abundant — a premise that contradicts everything observable about human behaviour. New business formation has risen sharply in correlation with AI adoption.

Application development is growing at roughly sixty percent year-over-year. Robotics, long constrained by the computational demands of dynamic physical environments, is now moving from science fiction toward commercial reality, opening entire categories of employment that have never previously existed.

Technological transformation has always reshaped labor markets rather than simply shrinking them. The dominant economic sectors of every prior era gave way to larger successors, and the overall size of the economy and the labor market grew with each transition.

AI will compress certain roles and eliminate certain tasks, as every general-purpose technology has done before it. The more important consequence, if history is any guide, is that it will simultaneously make many existing roles more valuable and generate demand for entirely new categories of work that are, at this moment, still beyond the horizon of imagination.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

