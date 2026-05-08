NVIDIA And IREN Partner To Expand Global AI Infrastructure Capacity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief NVIDIA and IREN announced a strategic AI infrastructure partnership targeting up to 5GW of AI capacity.

Technology firm NVIDIA and AI cloud infrastructure provider IREN announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the deployment of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The agreement is designed to support the expansion of large-scale AI computing capacity by combining NVIDIA’s DSX AI factory architecture with IREN’s capabilities in power generation, land development, data center construction, GPU deployment, and infrastructure operations.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies plan to support the deployment of up to five gigawatts of NVIDIA DSX-aligned AI infrastructure across IREN’s global data center pipeline over time. The collaboration will also focus on deploying NVIDIA accelerated computing systems within DSX AI factories to broaden access to AI computing resources for AI-native businesses, startups, and enterprise customers.

As part of the arrangement, IREN granted NVIDIA a five-year right to purchase up to 30 million shares of ordinary stock at an exercise price of $70 per share. The agreement represents a potential investment of up to $2.1 billion, subject to a range of conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The partnership is intended to accelerate the development of large-scale AI factories by integrating NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure architecture with IREN’s operational expertise across multiple areas of digital and energy infrastructure. Future deployment projects are expected to center on IREN’s two-gigawatt Sweetwater campus in Texas, which the companies view as a flagship location for implementing NVIDIA’s DSX architecture.

AI factories are increasingly becoming essential infrastructure for the global economy. Deploying such systems at scale requires close integration across computing, networking, software, energy, and operational systems, while IREN’s infrastructure expertise and scale could help accelerate the global rollout of next-generation AI infrastructure.

The partnership combines NVIDIA’s leadership in AI systems and architecture with IREN’s strengths in power, land, data centers, GPU deployment, and infrastructure operations. The companies expect the collaboration to accelerate the deployment of AI infrastructure while expanding access to computing capacity for enterprise and AI-focused customers worldwide.

IREN and @nvidia have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of up to 5GW of next-generation AI infrastructure. The companies have also signed a $3.4bn contract under which $IREN will provide AI infrastructure cloud services for NVIDIA internal AI and… pic.twitter.com/0SMzSYQjul — IREN (@IREN_Ltd) May 8, 2026

IREN Shares Surge After Mirantis Acquisition And AI Expansion Announcement

The announcement follows IREN’s acquisition earlier this week of cloud infrastructure software company Mirantis in a $625 million all-stock transaction intended to strengthen the company’s AI cloud platform capabilities.

The company had also been expected to release quarterly earnings results on Thursday, although the report had not yet been published at the time of the announcement.

Shares of IREN rose more than 25% in after-hours trading on Thursday, climbing above $71 before later easing back toward the $68 level. According to equities market data from The Block, the stock has gained more than 30% since the beginning of the year.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

