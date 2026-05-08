Digital Quant 2026 Conference In Hong Kong Highlights Institutional Shift Toward AI-Driven Quant Finance And Tokenized Markets

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Digital Quant 2026 in Hong Kong gathered global finance leaders to discuss AI trading, stablecoins, tokenization, and institutional shifts in digital assets and quantitative finance.

On April 23, 2026, the Digital Quant 2026 & HSC Asset Management took place at the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong, bringing together major participants from the global finance, digital asset, and technology sectors to discuss the future of quantitative finance and institutional digital asset adoption. Organized by CGV, DeAI Expo 2026, and MPost, the event gathered investors, financial institutions, blockchain infrastructure providers, regulators, and asset management executives to examine the evolving relationship between traditional finance and emerging digital financial systems.

The conference focused on a broad range of topics shaping the digital asset industry, including stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, AI-driven trading systems, payment infrastructure, regulatory developments, and institutional capital allocation. More than 50 senior representatives from venture capital firms, crypto investment funds, private equity groups, banking institutions, payment companies, and blockchain organizations attended the summit, highlighting Hong Kong’s growing role as a hub for digital finance and international financial cooperation.

Throughout the day, speakers explored several key themes influencing the next phase of digital markets. Discussions covered the future direction of Web3 markets, the evolution of the global financial system beyond dollar dominance, the role of stablecoins as financial infrastructure, and the increasing tokenization of traditional assets. Participants also examined the impact of fragmented global regulation, changing institutional investment strategies, and the rise of new financial infrastructure supported by blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

One of the featured discussions included a fireside conversation with Allan Liu, chairman of AIC Global, who addressed shifting investment trends across Asian markets. The session focused on the changing relationship between capital cycles, regional market opportunities, and long-term investment strategies. In a separate development during the conference, HSC Digital and Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic framework focused on licensed digital asset infrastructure, including cross-border settlement systems, gold-backed stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets.

Another major panel examined the direction of institutional capital flows within digital assets and quantitative finance. Participants discussed how institutional investors are increasingly evaluating AI-driven quantitative trading strategies and treating digital assets as an independent asset class within diversified portfolios. Speakers noted that institutional investors are placing greater emphasis on compliance, transparency, and risk management while continuing to explore opportunities across crypto markets and tokenized financial products.

AI Integration, Risk Management, And Digital Asset Convergence Take Center Stage At Conference

CGV founder Kevin Ren described the company’s quantitative trading competition as a real-time experiment designed to demonstrate how trading systems perform under live market conditions. According to Ren, the initiative extends beyond cryptocurrency markets into government bonds, precious metals, and tokenized U.S. equities, reflecting a broader transition toward diversified multi-asset trading strategies. He also observed that institutional investors in Western markets generally prioritize regulatory clarity and stable returns, while investors in Asian markets are often more willing to pursue higher-risk strategies in exchange for stronger performance potential.

Several speakers addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence within investment management. AI tools were widely described as support systems for research, trading analysis, and operational efficiency rather than fully autonomous decision-makers. Participants agreed that AI technologies are becoming increasingly important for institutional trading and risk assessment, although final investment decisions continue to rely heavily on human oversight due to ongoing market volatility and uncertainty.

Macroeconomic conditions and systemic risk were also central themes throughout the conference. Speakers discussed concerns surrounding geopolitical instability, financial market disruptions, and the possibility of major regulatory or technological changes affecting global markets. Stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets emerged as major areas of interest, with several participants describing them as critical components of future financial infrastructure capable of connecting traditional financial systems with blockchain-based markets.

The conference concluded with discussions emphasizing defensive investment positioning, diversified portfolio allocation, and continuous risk monitoring amid uncertain market conditions. Industry participants broadly agreed that digital assets and traditional finance are becoming increasingly interconnected, contributing to the development of a more institutionalized and technologically integrated global financial ecosystem.

In addition to the main conference program, the GPLP Private Party served as a closed-door networking event focused on connecting strategy managers, institutional investors, infrastructure providers, compliance specialists, and liquidity platforms. Organizers stated that the event was designed to facilitate high-level collaboration and strategic partnerships across the digital asset and quantitative finance industries.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

