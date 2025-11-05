WeatherXM Opens Presale For Beaver NFTs To Support The Deployment Of Real-World Weather Infrastructure

Community-driven weather network WeatherXM announced the launch of the WeatherXM non-fungible token (NFT) collection and the opening of its presale.

According to the announcement, each NFT within the Beaver Collection serves as more than just digital artwork—it functions as a means of supporting the creation and operation of real-world weather stations in areas where accurate data is most needed. Through the Targeted Rollouts initiative, supporters can mint NFTs to finance new stations, while deployers take responsibility for installing and maintaining the equipment. Collectively, this effort aims to establish a transparent, verifiable, and community-owned climate data network.

WeatherXM’s Targeted Rollouts model combines community funding with local participation to address critical gaps in global weather coverage, particularly in regions where the absence of reliable data affects agriculture, education, and urban planning.

The effectiveness of this model has already been demonstrated through several projects. The SwissBorg Alpha Deal generated $600,000, enabling 2,291 weather station deployments across 12 countries. In India, the Dabba initiative utilized broadband networks to install 830 stations benefiting farmers and schools. In Kenya, BLCK IoT deployed 170 stations in remote areas to promote fairer insurance practices, while in South Africa, DePIN SA established 320 stations to enhance disaster preparedness and energy grid stability.

Each rollout replaces generalized forecasts with accurate, localized data, advancing transparency, reliability, and community resilience in climate monitoring.

The NFT presale for WeatherXM is now live, allowing participants to mint NFTs directly on the Base network and contribute to the project’s next phase of development. Each NFT corresponds to one-quarter of an operational weather station, with on-chain rewards allocated as stations become active and achieve performance milestones. Participation requires only a digital wallet and a small amount of ETH to cover transaction fees, with no need for technical expertise or equipment.

The presale operates on a first-come, first-served basis without a limit on the number of NFTs available for minting. Payments can be made in WXM or USDC on the Base network, with bridging options provided. Presale NFTs are priced from 80, reflecting a 20% discount. Each minted NFT supports the expansion of a decentralized global network for accurate and community-powered weather data.

Beaver Collection NFT Sale Goes Live, Featuring Staking Rewards And Tiered Participation Options

WeatherXM highlighted that beavers are often regarded as natural engineers, capable of anticipating environmental shifts and creating systems that safeguard ecosystems from flooding and drought. Within the project’s framework, they symbolize a collective of proactive builders who anticipate climate challenges and act in advance. For this reason, every Targeted Rollouts NFT belongs to The Beaver Collection—a digital representation honoring one of nature’s most adaptive and resilient species. Each Beaver NFT provides funding for one-quarter of a physical weather station, contributing to the transformation of data-scarce regions into areas with accessible and accurate weather information for farmers, utilities, and local communities.

All transactions and operations take place on-chain through the WeatherXM decentralized application (dApp) on the Base network. Participants can connect a compatible wallet, ensure sufficient WXM or USDC funds along with a small amount of ETH for gas fees, and mint NFTs, with four NFTs collectively supporting one complete weather station. Once funding is complete, verified deployers—who stake WXM and manage on-site hardware installations—receive the station assignments. Following confirmation of data quality, automatic daily WXM rewards are distributed over a two-year period, with 75% allocated to NFT holders and 25% to deployers.

Supporters also have the option to stake their Targeted Rollout NFTs for additional yields, available over three-, six-, or twelve-month terms at respective rates of 5%, 8$, and 12%, further contributing to the expansion of real-world weather infrastructure. In addition, the WeatherXM DAO has introduced a 2x Reward Boost initiative, matching WXM staking rewards on a one-to-one basis to accelerate the deployment of new weather stations globally.

According to the project’s timeline, the targeted rollout sale is scheduled to begin on November 4th, with the presale opening at 14:00 UTC, followed by the main sale on December 12th, and the sale conclusion on December 1st, also at 14:00 UTC.

Each NFT directly supports the establishment of real, functional weather stations designed to enhance forecasting accuracy for agricultural, educational, utility, and municipal sectors in regions where reliable meteorological data is limited. This initiative focuses on building tangible, community-driven infrastructure that serves both people and the environment, enabling the deployment of essential weather technology in high-impact areas worldwide.

