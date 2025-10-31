WeatherXM Brings Hyperlocal Data And Climate Resilience To Underserved Regions With Targeted Rollouts

In Brief WeatherXM’s Targeted Rollouts expand decentralized weather infrastructure in underserved regions to deliver hyperlocal data that boosts agriculture, flood preparedness, and local economies.

Community-driven decentralized weather network, WeatherXM is working to expand weather infrastructure in underserved regions, particularly across the Global South, while supporting local economies through access to reliable weather data.

The company has recently introduced Targeted Rollouts, an initiative focused on deploying weather stations in areas where accurate meteorological information is scarce. These stations enhance local decision-making in sectors such as energy management, irrigation planning, transportation logistics, and public safety by providing hyperlocal, real-time insights.

The initiative builds on the success of WeatherXM’s earlier Rollouts program, which raised $600,000 and enabled the deployment of 2,291 weather stations across 12 countries. Through Targeted Rollouts, the company aims to close critical gaps in global weather coverage, strengthen climate resilience, and empower communities that have historically lacked access to reliable data.

Targeted Rollouts solution seeks to fund and install 400 new weather stations through a community-supported, decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) model. The approach unites four key stakeholder groups — supporters, deployers, data consumers, and ecosystem partners — each contributing to the network’s growth and sustainability.

Supporters purchase WeatherXM non-fungible tokens (NFTs), representing fractional ownership of weather stations and unlocking potential rewards once stations are deployed. Deployers stake WXM tokens, install and maintain the stations for two years, and gain access to localized data and shared rewards. Data consumers — including agricultural operators, researchers, insurers, and businesses — can request station placements and use the resulting hyperlocal data for analytical or operational purposes. Ecosystem partners contribute resources such as grants, hardware, or expertise, expanding both the program’s reach and its community impact.

Together, these components form a sustainable ecosystem that drives the expansion of weather infrastructure where it is most needed.

Targeted Rollouts Go Live On Base, Enabling Community Participation And Rewards Through NFTs

The latest iteration of WeatherXM’s Rollouts simplifies participation and enhances coordination between contributors, the community, and the network’s overall development. Designed to expand the decentralized weather data infrastructure, the program enables individuals and organizations to take part as supporters, deployers, or partners while contributing to the network’s long-term sustainability and growth.

The upcoming WeatherXM Targeted Rollouts NFT sale will take place on the Base blockchain. Participants can join by connecting a Base-compatible wallet such as MetaMask and ensuring they have ETH bridged to Base to cover purchases and gas fees. Accepted payment options include WXM and USDC. The sale will unfold in multiple stages, beginning with an open waitlist phase. Interested users can register early to secure a place and gain advance access to acquire one of the first 1,500 WeatherXM NFTs at a preferential presale rate. Each NFT corresponds to a share of an operational WeatherXM weather station, contributing directly to the network’s growing global infrastructure.

During the presale phase, waitlisted participants will have the opportunity to purchase NFTs at discounted rates through the WeatherXM decentralized application before the public sale opens. This stage acknowledges early community members who have supported the project’s expansion toward its next 400 weather station deployments. Once the public sale begins, the remaining NFTs will be available for purchase, further extending the network’s global footprint. Beyond their digital representation, each NFT functions as a productive on-chain asset that contributes to real-world environmental monitoring and generates WXM rewards based on verified weather data output.

Reward distribution within the program is structured to recognize key contributors. Stations that are successfully deployed earn WXM tokens, which are allocated as follows: supporters receive 75% of the rewards for their financial backing, while deployers earn 25% for installation and maintenance. Additionally, the WeatherXM DAO matches the total reward pool, effectively doubling the distributed WXM incentives.

Participants also have the option to stake their NFTs for additional returns. Staking periods range from three to twelve months, offering fixed, non-compounding yields of 5%, 8%, and 12%, respectively. Alternatively, holders may trade or sell their NFTs on any marketplace compatible with the Base network, providing flexibility in how they engage with the Rollouts program and its expanding decentralized ecosystem.

Targeted Rollouts Drive Community Impact, Boosting Agriculture, Flood Preparedness, And Local Economies

The new solution plays a critical role in extending the impact of WeatherXM beyond financial incentives. Hyperlocal weather data can enhance agricultural productivity by informing planting and irrigation decisions, improve early warning systems to reduce flood risks, and support local businesses that depend on reliable forecasts. In a previous Rollouts campaign conducted in partnership with Swissborg, $600,000 was raised to deploy 2,291 weather stations across 12 countries in the Global South. The resulting data contributed to an 18% increase in agricultural output and a 30% improvement in flood modeling accuracy, demonstrating how the initiative transforms weather information into practical benefits for communities.

Participation in the program is open to anyone interested in contributing to the growth of a decentralized weather network. Supporters can fund stations, receive an NFT, and earn token rewards. Deployers are responsible for installing and maintaining stations while gaining access to the data and earning rewards. Data consumers, including farmers, researchers, and businesses, can leverage the network’s weather information for operational or research purposes. Partners can contribute grants or resources and gain exposure to new communities and revenue opportunities. Early supporters on the waitlist will benefit from a 20% discount on NFTs during the presale phase, rewarding those who help build a decentralized, data-driven climate network from the ground up. The official presale date will be announced soon.

