WeatherXM Introduces Targeted Rollouts, Using NFTs To Deploy Real-World Weather Stations

In Brief WeatherXM’s Targeted Rollouts allow the community to fund and expand a global decentralized weather network through NFTs, deploying real stations that provide hyperlocal climate data and generate rewards.

Community-driven weather network, WeatherXM announced the launch of Targeted Rollouts, a new initiative allowing the community to support and expand its decentralized weather infrastructure. Interested users can currently join the waitlist for the associated non-fungible token (NFT) Sale Launch.

The project aims to transform regions often neglected by traditional meteorological systems into active weather stations that provide real-time data. By integrating thousands of ground stations with an expanding network of local sensors, WeatherXM is creating a transparent, verifiable, and fully decentralized climate information system.

The Targeted Rollouts initiative extends this mission by using NFTs to fund the establishment of WeatherXM stations in key locations across Africa, India, and Latin America, turning areas with limited data coverage into active hubs for climate monitoring. Each new station enhances the overall network, while the NFTs minted contribute to the growth of decentralized weather data. Strategic deployment of these stations increases both the value of the data collected and the sustainability of the network’s commercial framework.

WeatherXM’s Targeted Rollouts have already shown measurable impact. In Kenya, a partnership with BLCK IoT deployed 130 community-operated stations that improved flood modeling by over 30%, reduced water use by 22%, and increased crop yields by up to 18%. In South Africa, the DePIN SA initiative expanded coverage with 320 stations, enhancing environmental planning, grid reliability, and disaster preparedness. In India, the Dabba Network connected 830 WeatherXM stations to more than 400 internet hotspots, delivering critical weather data to local businesses, schools, and farmers.

These deployments illustrate that WeatherXM’s decentralized approach can scale effectively across regions, turning local engagement into a global climate intelligence network. Each additional station contributes to more accurate forecasting, safer planning, and better-informed decision-making in areas previously lacking reliable hyperlocal weather information.

Targeted Rollouts And NFT Sale On Base To Expand WeatherXM’s Decentralized Weather Network

The new Targeted Rollouts simplify participation and enhance alignment between contributors, the community, and the network’s long-term development. Supporters, deployers, and partners can now help shape the future of decentralized weather while benefiting from the network’s growth.

The WeatherXM NFT sale will launch on Base, and participants will need a Base-compatible wallet such as MetaMask, with ETH bridged to Base for purchases and gas fees. NFTs can be purchased using WXM or USDC. The sale begins with an open waitlist, allowing early access to the first 1,500 WeatherXM NFTs at presale prices. Each NFT represents a share of a working WeatherXM station, forming the backbone of the global network.

Waitlisted supporters receive priority access to discounted NFTs through the WeatherXM dApp before the public sale, acknowledging their early contribution to building the network. The public sale then opens to the wider community, expanding the network toward nearly 400 active stations. Each NFT functions as a real-world asset, generating $WXM rewards based on verified meteorological data, with the DAO providing a 1:1 reward match to accelerate impact.

NFT holders can also stake their assets for 3, 6, or 12 months, earning 5%, 8%, or 12% yield, which supports network reliability while providing passive rewards. All waitlisted participants receive a 20% presale discount, rewarding early supporters who help grow a decentralized, data-driven climate network. The official presale date will be announced soon.

