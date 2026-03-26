Wall Street Meets Blockchain: Nasdaq’s Bold Step Into Tokenized Equities

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nasdaq’s SEC-approved pilot to trade tokenized equities alongside traditional shares marks a major step toward integrating blockchain into mainstream financial markets, promising faster, 24/7 trading and settlement while raising regulatory and market structure challenges.

The financial infrastructure of the world is stepping towards a blockchain-dominated future with Nasdaq proceeding with various plans to roll out tokenized trading in stock, a change that is quickly gaining momentum in both the traditional finance and the crypto sector. This week, in a groundbreaking move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave approval to a pilot structure, under which selected equities would be listed on the same exchange and traded in both their conventional and tokenized forms, marking, perhaps, one of the most pronounced institutional affirmations to date of asset tokenization.

Source: X

This approval is a significant advancement in the chronicles of Wall Street, where blockchain technology has long been debated as a theoretical improvement of market infrastructure, which has rarely been applied at scale. Nasdaq now has regulatory support and a tangible rollout plan in place to determine whether tokenization can help fundamentally redefine the trade, settlement, and access of equities on a global scale.

What Tokenized Stock Trading Actually Means

The tokenized stocks are electronic emulations of the conventional shares issued and exchanged on blockchain infrastructure. In the proposed model by Nasdaq, these tokens will not be used in place of regular shares but will coexist with the regular shares, with investors having the choice of trading either type of share without difficulty. More importantly, the two versions will be similar in terms of price, ticker, and rights of legal ownership, meaning that the token holders will enjoy equal ownership privileges to the traditional shareholders.

This two-sided trading structure is created in such a way that it will not fragment the market. Nasdaq plans to remove price variation and preserve market integrity by having tokenized and traditional shares listed on the same order book. The system will also be based on the familiar infrastructure, including the Depository Trust Company, to settle the gap between the legacy finance and blockchain infrastructure.

The initiative is a hybrid at the most basic level, as it does not fully change the existing framework, instead combining the efficiency of blockchain with the regulatory protection of the conventional markets.

Why Nasdaq is Making the Move Now

The move by Nasdaq into tokenized equities is part of a wider adoption across the industry of digitalizing real-world assets. During the last year, tokenization has developed into a niche concept of crypto, becoming a key strategic focus of financial institutions. The equity market across the globe is worth more than one hundred and twenty-five trillion US dollars, a figure that is making many consider it the right place to be modernized using blockchain technology.

Timing is also closely associated with regulatory developments. Recent directions of the U.S. regulators elucidated the fact that most crypto assets are not subject to securities laws, but tokenized stocks and bonds are squarely classified as securities, which offers a better illustration of experimentation. This transparency has resulted in freebies such as Nasdaq getting creative without causing any legal ambiguity.

Meanwhile, competition is increasing. Other key participants, such as the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange and international exchanges in Europe, are in the process of developing their own tokenization platforms. Pilot of Nasdaq can be regarded, thus, as an innovation activity as well as a strategic step to maintain leadership in the fast-changing market.

The Role of Crypto-Native Infrastructure

One of the elements of Nasdaq’s tokenization strategy is its partnership with crypto-native exchanges, including Kraken, which will presumably contribute to issuing tokenized equities to more global users. This collaboration underscores the increasing overlap of conventional financial institutions and digital asset companies, which has risen at an enhanced pace over the previous years.

Source: X

Cryptocurrency exchanges come with an accompanying user base that is used to 24/7 trading, instant settlement, and borderless access, and it is often something that traditional stock markets could not historically provide. Through this infrastructure, Nasdaq is in a position to expand its market beyond the traditional market hours and geographical boundaries.

This overlap is also indicative of a more fundamental change: blockchain is not being used on the edges of financial services anymore, but its very center.

The Promise of 24/7 Markets and Faster Settlement

The possibility of continuous trading of the tokenized stocks can be listed among the most convincing benefits of tokenized stocks. As compared to conventional stock markets that are fixed in time, blockchain-based markets have the potential to facilitate twenty-four-hour trading. This change would completely change the market dynamics, and investors will be able to respond to the global events in real time as opposed to waiting until the exchanges open.

Besides long trading hours, tokenization will guarantee a shorter settlement time. Traditional equity trades take days to be completed because of the clearing and reconciliation. The systems built with blockchain technology can facilitate near-instant settlement, lower the risk of counterparty, and enhance capital efficiency.

These advantages are not mere in theory. Already, industry-wide projects to create settlement systems based on blockchain are in progress, and it is possible that the pilot project of Nasdaq may be a component of a far more significant change in the financial infrastructure.

The Challenges and Concerns

There are obstacles even to tokenized stock trading despite its potential. The surveillance of the market and the controls are one of the main issues. It is necessary to have a solid monitoring system and stringent compliance mechanisms in order to ensure that tokenized and traditional shares behave identically and are perfectly aligned in terms of price and behavior.

Questions also arise concerning accessibility. The first pilot will be restricted to qualified individuals, and that is, the retail investors will not necessarily gain the immediate benefit of the new system. This gradual implementation process is indicative of a risk-averse strategy, which enables regulators and market participants to assess risks and expand access at the same time.

There is another problem in the wider question of trust. Efforts to have tokenized equities in the crypto industry have been criticized before because they do not offer ownership rights or regulatory support. These issues are being mitigated by the model of Nasdaq, which aims to make tokenized shares as legit as genuine ones, yet the doubts remain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

