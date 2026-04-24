Space And Time Introduces Dreamspace In Collaboration With M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, And Base

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Space and Time launches Dreamspace, a no-code AI app builder on Base and Azure, enabling auditable onchain apps, smart contracts, and scalable creator economy development.

Creators of Space and Time, a data blockchain focused on securing onchain finance, have introduced Dreamspace, an artificial intelligence application builder designed to enable the creation and deployment of fully functional applications without requiring any coding. The platform is developed using Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Azure OpenAI, and Base, and is supported by M12, Microsoft’s venture capital fund, which previously led a $20 million investment in Space and Time in 2022.

The launch marks an expansion of Space and Time’s activity into the creator economy, extending its underlying data infrastructure beyond financial applications into broader digital development use cases. During its beta phase, Dreamspace recorded more than 34,000 applications generated by early adopters. In parallel, educational initiatives in Indonesia incorporated the platform into AI-focused curricula and laboratory programs, with plans aimed at reaching more than 140,000 students. Following the public release, access to the platform has been made available without restrictions.

The system operates through natural language input, where users describe intended applications and the platform generates fully functional software, including embedded smart contract logic, without requiring manual programming. Smart contracts produced within Dreamspace are designed to remain fully auditable, allowing transparency into application behavior onchain. The underlying data infrastructure is secured by Space and Time, enabling applications built on the platform to inherit verifiable data integrity used in financial-grade systems across the industry.

“Space and Time was built to make verifiable data accessible to any application, at any scale,” said Nate Holiday, Co-Founder of Space and Time and creator of Dreamspace in a written statement. “Dreamspace is where that infrastructure meets the people building the next wave of the internet. When the data layer handles itself, the only thing left to focus on is what you want to create,” he added.

Ecosystem Integration, Developer Accessibility, And Institutional Backing Across Base And Microsoft Azure Infrastructure

The platform is also integrated with Base, an onchain development stack created by Coinbase, which supports low-cost and high-speed transactions with compatibility for Ethereum Virtual Machine environments. Transaction costs below one cent and settlement times of under one second are intended to facilitate practical deployment of onchain applications and business models from the outset.

“We’re building Base as an open stack for the global economy, and that means making it possible for anyone to participate as a builder, not just a user, and especially using cutting edge tools like AI” said Eric Brown, Head of AI Developer Relations at Base in a written statement. “This exciting new project makes starting an onchain business as simple as having an idea worth building,” he added.

Dreamspace has been built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Azure OpenAI as part of ongoing collaboration between Space and Time and Microsoft.

“Space and Time has spent years building infrastructure capable of supporting the most demanding financial applications in AI and blockchain,” said Michael Stewart, Managing Partner at M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund in a written statement. “Dreamspace puts that foundation to work for a completely different kind of builder, and that range is exactly what we believed in when we invested,” he added.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

