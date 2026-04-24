Binance Wallet Rolls Out Agentic Wallet: A Secure Keyless Solution For AI Agent-Driven Asset Management

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance Wallet launches Agentic Wallet, a keyless solution for AI Agents to manage assets with enhanced security, customizable features, and integration for seamless Web3 automation across multiple blockchains.

Binance Wallet has introduced the Agentic Wallet, a new keyless wallet specifically designed for AI Agents to manage digital assets on behalf of users. The Agentic Wallet operates as a separate account under the user’s main Binance Wallet, providing an isolated balance that allows AI Agents to trade, transfer, and manage assets while ensuring the user’s primary wallet remains secure.

The launch of Agentic Wallet represents a significant step in Binance’s broader mission to make digital asset opportunities more accessible. AI has become a central focus of this effort, with the company having already rolled out Binance AI Skills and Binance Ai Pro, which offer an intelligent co-pilot for trading and market analysis on the Binance exchange. Agentic Wallet extends this AI-powered automation beyond the exchange, integrating AI Agents, wallet management, and trading into a unified Web3 experience. The platform aims to simplify participation in Web3 by removing the need for users to handle complex private key management or require technical expertise, while maintaining control over their funds.

“At Binance, we see AI as key to making digital asset opportunities more accessible. Agentic Wallet is designed to give users and developers a secure, practical way to let AI Agents take action on-chain.” said Winson Liu, Global Head of Binance Wallet in a written statement. “With Agentic Wallet, we’re extending the Binance AI experience beyond the exchange and into Web3, while bringing the Agent, the wallet, and the exchange experience together in one app. The result is a more intuitive, secure, and self-custodial way for users to let their AI Agents operate on-chain within clear boundaries,” he added.

Binance’s Agentic Wallet Launches With Enhanced Security, Customizable Features, And AI Integration For Seamless Web3 Automation

The Agentic Wallet is designed with security and oversight in mind. It allows users to configure permissions, review transactions for security, and monitor activity in real-time. The wallet offers customizable features, such as transaction limits, token boundaries, and restrictions on risky transactions. Transfers are limited to addresses stored in the user’s address book, and all activities are fully trackable via a monitoring dashboard. The wallet utilizes Binance’s enterprise-grade Keyless Wallet Technology to enhance the security of user assets.

AI Agents using Agentic Wallet can perform a variety of operations, including balance checks, market and limit orders, order management, and viewing transaction histories, with additional features planned for future updates. For Binance Ai Pro users, Agentic Wallet comes with pre-built Skills, simplifying the process of getting started. Users of other AI frameworks that support protocols like MCP or tool-use can also install Binance Wallet Skills, enabling their Agents to securely interact with the wallet.

At launch, Agentic Wallet supports BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Base, and Ethereum, with plans to expand to additional blockchains. Creating an Agentic Wallet and installing the necessary Skills is free, though standard Binance Wallet service fees apply when an Agent executes on-chain transactions.

To celebrate the launch, Binance Wallet is offering a 15-day promotional period with two special campaigns. Eligible users can take advantage of up to 20 gas-free transactions through Agentic Wallet, with a total cap of 200,000 transactions. Additionally, users can enjoy zero service fees for trades made via Agentic Wallet during the promotion.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

