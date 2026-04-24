DeepSeek Unveils V4 Model Series: High-Parameter AI Push Targets Efficiency And Frontier Performance

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DeepSeek unveils V4 Pro and Flash models with 1M context, advanced reasoning, agent integration, and improved efficiency. New architecture targets scalable AI performance and API migration by 2026.

DeepSeek, the Chinese AI startup, released a preview of its V4 model series, marking the latest iteration of its large language model lineup. The announcement introduces two variants within the series, referred to as V4-Pro and V4-Flash, both designed to balance performance, efficiency, and cost depending on deployment needs.

According to the company’s technical disclosure, the V4-Pro model is the more capable configuration, built with approximately 1.6 trillion total parameters and 49 billion active parameters. It is described as delivering performance that approaches leading closed-source systems, particularly in areas such as world knowledge retrieval, reasoning, mathematics, coding, and STEM-related tasks.

In comparative evaluations referenced by the developer, V4-Pro is said to lead current open-source models across multiple benchmarks, trailing only Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro in knowledge-related assessments.

The second variant, V4-Flash, is presented as a more lightweight and cost-efficient alternative, containing around 284 billion total parameters and 13 billion active parameters. While smaller in scale, it is reported to maintain near-parity with the Pro version on simpler agent-based tasks while offering faster response times and reduced operational costs. This configuration is positioned for high-throughput applications where efficiency is prioritized over maximum model capacity.

🚀 DeepSeek-V4 Preview is officially live & open-sourced! Welcome to the era of cost-effective 1M context length.



🔹 DeepSeek-V4-Pro: 1.6T total / 49B active params. Performance rivaling the world's top closed-source models.

🔹 DeepSeek-V4-Flash: 284B total / 13B active params.… pic.twitter.com/n1AgwMIymu — DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) April 24, 2026

Architectural Upgrades, Agent Optimization, And API Transition Strategy In DeepSeek’s V4 Series

DeepSeek has also emphasized structural and architectural changes introduced in the V4 series, including new attention mechanisms combining token-level compression with sparse attention techniques. These adjustments are intended to improve long-context processing efficiency while reducing computational and memory requirements. The company notes that a one-million-token context window has become standard across its services, reflecting a broader push toward extended context handling in large-scale models.

A further focus of the release is agent-oriented functionality. The V4 system has been optimized for compatibility with external AI tooling ecosystems, including frameworks such as Claude Code and OpenClaw, as well as other agent-based development environments. The model is also described as being actively used in internal agentic coding workflows.

Both V4-Pro and V4-Flash are made available through API access, supporting multiple integration standards and dual operational modes. The company has indicated that legacy models will be phased out in favor of the new architecture in the coming cycle, with full migration expected by mid-2026.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

