Vitalik Buterin Donates All Meme Coins Received From Community Today To Charity

In Brief Vitalik Buterin expressed support for memecoins that contribute to charitable causes, noting that tokens sent to him today are also donated to charity.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post on the social media platform X to express his support for meme coins that contribute a portion of their supply to charitable causes. He emphasized that any tokens sent to him personally are also donated to charity.

In his post, he mentioned his intention to donate 10 billion MOODENG—a new hippo-themed meme coin built on the Solana blockchain—to initiatives focused on anti-airborne disease technology.

However, he suggested that it would be more effective for users to send tokens directly to charity. He proposed creating a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to actively involve the community in decision-making and the donation process.

“I’ve previously stated that the most beneficial approach for meme coins is for them to contribute positively to the world, so it’s encouraging to witness instances where this occurs,” Vitalik Buterin remarked.

Earlier today, he exchanged 10 billion MOODENG, valued at approximately $1.07 million, for 309 ETH and subsequently donated 260 ETH, around $637,000, to the biotechnology charity project Kanro via Cow Protocol.

I appreciate all the memecoins that donate portions of their supply directly to charity.



(eg. I saw ebull sent a bunch to various groups last month)



Anything that gets sent to me gets donated to charity too (thanks moodeng! The 10B from today is going to anti-airborne-disease… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 7, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Advocates For Meme coins’ Potential In Crypto Sector

He has previously shared his thoughts on meme coins, emphasizing their potential to positively influence the cryptocurrency sector. He believes that meme coins designed to support public goods, rather than simply benefiting creators and insiders, would be the most beneficial.

Vitalik Buterin highlighted charity coins as an example, which either allocate a considerable portion of their token supply or implement ongoing fee mechanisms to support charitable initiatives. This approach illustrates how meme coins can align with positive societal outcomes.

Apart from charity, he expressed the view that the development of on-chain games can have beneficial effects for the cryptocurrency sector and should be prioritized. He pointed to organizations like 0xPARC, which supports research and development for applications on Ethereum and is also known for creating games such as Dark Forest and FrogCrypto, as examples of this positive impact in action.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson