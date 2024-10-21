Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs

In Brief Vitalik Buterin emphasizes the potential for creating decentralized and permissionless membership systems that extend beyond token ownership.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post on the social media platform X, discussing a publication that suggests decentralized autonomous (DAO) governance forums operate with three levels of gatekeeping.

According to user @TheDevanshMehta, the Zuzalu forum is the most sophisticated, featuring three tiers of access. Individuals who have not attended any pop-up city events are entirely excluded. Those who have attended a ZuVillage are considered second-class citizens, as they only have viewing rights to certain parts of the forum. In contrast, participants from Zuzalu Montenegro or Istanbul are classified as first-class citizens and enjoy full access to the forum.

Meanwhile, the ApeCoin governance forum is open to anyone in the Web3 space. Users simply need to hold APE tokens in their wallet to gain the ability to leave comments.

Finally, the Arbitrum DAO is also accessible to anyone on the internet, requiring only an email address for sign-up. This open structure necessitates strict moderation, as it attracts spammers and salespeople who often post promotional content on the forum.

Technically any currency is permissioned: you need permission from one existing holder to become a holder.



This suggests that actually there is a continuous tradeoff space between the apecoin and zuvillage levels of permissionedness, and we can imagine structures in the middle:… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 21, 2024

Vitalik Buterin: Tradeoff Between ApeCoin And ZuVillage Suggests Possibility For Intermediate Structures

He pointed out that, technically, all currencies operate under a permissioned model: an individual needs permission from an existing holder to become a holder themselves.

This indicates that there exists a continuous tradeoff space between the ApeCoin model and the ZuVillage framework, suggesting the possibility of intermediate structures. For instance, one could envision a system where gaining membership requires permission from multiple existing members while still maintaining a relatively open access policy.

An example of this could be a quadratic funding mechanism, where membership points are accumulated based on a weighted system reflecting existing members’ contributions. Vitalik Buterin expressed enthusiasm for seeing DAOs like Optimism’s Citizens’ House and Zuzalu communities explore such new approaches.

He further noted that formalizing and measuring membership is a crucial step preceding any established governance model. Vitalik Buterin emphasized the potential for creating decentralized and permissionless membership systems that extend beyond mere token ownership.

