News Report Technology
October 21, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 21, 2024 at 7:38 am Updated: October 21, 2024 at 7:38 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 21, 2024 at 7:38 am

In Brief

Vitalik Buterin emphasizes the potential for creating decentralized and permissionless membership systems that extend beyond token ownership.

Vitalik Buterin Calls For More Decentralized And Permissionless Membership Options For DAOs

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post on the social media platform X, discussing a publication that suggests decentralized autonomous (DAO) governance forums operate with three levels of gatekeeping.

According to user @TheDevanshMehta, the Zuzalu forum is the most sophisticated, featuring three tiers of access. Individuals who have not attended any pop-up city events are entirely excluded. Those who have attended a ZuVillage are considered second-class citizens, as they only have viewing rights to certain parts of the forum. In contrast, participants from Zuzalu Montenegro or Istanbul are classified as first-class citizens and enjoy full access to the forum.

Meanwhile, the ApeCoin governance forum is open to anyone in the Web3 space. Users simply need to hold APE tokens in their wallet to gain the ability to leave comments.

Finally, the Arbitrum DAO is also accessible to anyone on the internet, requiring only an email address for sign-up. This open structure necessitates strict moderation, as it attracts spammers and salespeople who often post promotional content on the forum.

Vitalik Buterin: Tradeoff Between ApeCoin And ZuVillage Suggests Possibility For Intermediate Structures

He pointed out that, technically, all currencies operate under a permissioned model: an individual needs permission from an existing holder to become a holder themselves.

This indicates that there exists a continuous tradeoff space between the ApeCoin model and the ZuVillage framework, suggesting the possibility of intermediate structures. For instance, one could envision a system where gaining membership requires permission from multiple existing members while still maintaining a relatively open access policy.

An example of this could be a quadratic funding mechanism, where membership points are accumulated based on a weighted system reflecting existing members’ contributions. Vitalik Buterin expressed enthusiasm for seeing DAOs like Optimism’s Citizens’ House and Zuzalu communities explore such new approaches.

He further noted that formalizing and measuring membership is a crucial step preceding any established governance model. Vitalik Buterin emphasized the potential for creating decentralized and permissionless membership systems that extend beyond mere token ownership.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

