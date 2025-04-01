Mosaic Alpha Launches ‘Basket Manager Combine Competition’ With Over $30,000 Reward Pool For Participants

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mosaic Alpha announced the launch of the Basket Manager Combine competition for crypto influencers, asset managers, and investors, offering them the opportunity to win a share of over $30,000 in rewards.

Decentralized investment platform Mosaic Alpha announced the launch of the Basket Manager Combine, a three-month competition designed for cryptocurrency influencers, asset managers, and experienced investors. Participants will have the opportunity to create and manage token baskets, with the chance to win a portion of over $30,000 in rewards. The competition will take place from April 1st to June 30th.

A token basket is a decentralized financial product that consolidates multiple cryptocurrencies into a single, tradable portfolio. Each basket is designed based on the creator’s investment strategy, and it can be followed, shared, and tracked in real time. Anyone can invest in a token basket, essentially subscribing to the asset manager’s strategy. If the basket performs well, both the manager and the investors benefit from the gains, but underperformance could lead to losses for all parties involved.

Basket managers earn performance-based fees from investor participation, creating an incentive structure where the success of the manager aligns with the success of their followers. To ensure quality and reliability, only carefully vetted, whitelisted assets are included in the token baskets, meaning no unverified tokens are featured on Mosaic Alpha. Unlike traditional asset management, token baskets are non-custodial, transparent, and fully blockchain-based.

Token Basket Competition: How To Participate And Earn Up To $30,000 In Rewards

The competition offers participants the chance to create and manage their own token baskets using the Mosaic Alpha platform. The top token basket managers on the leaderboard will receive rewards in the platform’s official utility token, Kodexa (KDX). The prizes include $15,000 worth of KDX tokens for first place, $10,000 worth of KDX tokens for second place, and $5,000 worth of KDX tokens for third place.

In order to participate, users need to first create a digital wallet using platforms like Metamask, Trust Wallet, or any other wallet that supports WalletConnect. Afterward, they can fund their wallet with supported cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BNB, or others on the Binance Smart Chain network. Participants then build their token baskets by selecting their preferred cryptocurrencies, crafting a unique investment strategy, and setting the initial composition of the basket. It is important to ensure the basket complies with the competition’s rules.

Once the basket is created, participants are encouraged to manage and optimize it as market conditions evolve. Sharing the basket with their community can help increase engagement. Throughout the competition, participants can track their performance and aim for a top spot on the leaderboard to earn prizes.

For enhanced credibility, participants can verify their profiles by uploading their trading history, bio, and other credentials. Verified profiles will be marked on the platform, offering greater trust to potential investors and increasing the likelihood of higher investment inflows. This, in turn, can boost the basket manager’s earnings through performance-based fees.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how our diverse community of traders, influencers, and investors will leverage the platform’s token basket capabilities to build winning strategies,” said Attila Vidákovics, CEO of Mosaic Alpha, in a written statement.

“The Basket Manager Combine is a perfect opportunity to put those strategies to the test in a competitive environment, with substantial rewards up for grabs, and, in the end, bring our users more diversified and tailored portfolios,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson