Viction Reports Strong Q1 Growth As User Activity, DeFi Engagement, And Token Adoption Surge Across Ecosystem

In Brief Viction’s ecosystem entered a phase of expansion in the first quarter, marked by increased user activity, deeper engagement in DeFi, and growing interest in tokens within the network.

Layer 1 blockchain platform, Viction shared new data indicating that its ecosystem has entered a distinct phase of expansion during the first quarter of 2025. This period marked a noticeable shift, characterized by increased user activity, deeper engagement in decentralized finance (DeFi), and growing interest in tokens operating within the network. These developments suggest a consistent upward trend across several performance indicators.

According to analytics platform Token Terminal, Viction has risen to the 13th position among all Layer 1 blockchains based on daily active users. This ranking suggests a growing level of interaction from users actively engaging with the platform on a regular basis.

Additionally, data from Nansen places Viction at 19th among Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains. This positioning highlights Viction’s evolving role in the broader multichain environment, particularly within ecosystems that support developers and EVM-based projects.

The platform also reached a milestone of 170,000 monthly active users—an 18.1% increase over the previous month, according to Token Terminal. This consistent growth positions Viction among the top eight fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems by monthly user activity. The increase may point to a growing sense of user confidence and practical use cases emerging across the network.

Between March 24th and 31st, Viction registered 104,000 active wallet addresses, nearly doubling in just two weeks. This sharp rise indicates that users are not only joining but continuing to engage with applications on-chain, suggesting a high level of ongoing participation.

DefiLlama reports that Viction’s total value locked (TVL) has reached an all-time high of $2.25 million. This milestone may reflect increasing trust from users and liquidity providers in Viction’s DeFi protocols.

RabbitSwap, the platform’s primary decentralized exchange, currently holds $1.57 million in TVL, signaling its growing role within the DeFi space. This level of liquidity and support from the community positions RabbitSwap as an important element in Viction’s financial ecosystem.

In addition, several tokens native to Viction, including VIC, DADA, WHEE, SAROS, RABBIT, and ETER, are gaining visibility. These assets have seen positive movement in both valuation and community interaction, indicating broader interest in the network’s economic activity.

Altogether, these metrics illustrate a period of meaningful progress for Viction. With increasing daily and monthly user activity, rising TVL, and a more active token ecosystem, the platform appears to be establishing a firmer foothold in the evolving blockchain space.

Viction: Scalable, Human-Centric Layer 1 Blockchain With Zero-Gas Transactions And Full EVM Compatibility

Viction is a Layer 1 blockchain network that focuses on user-friendly design and aims to simplify participation in Web3. It does this by enabling gas-free transactions and incorporating strong security mechanisms to support a safer digital environment. Previously known as TomoChain, the platform transitioned to the Viction brand to better align with its broader mission—prioritizing practical use cases and a more human-centered approach to blockchain adoption.

The network is built on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model and is supported by a system of 150 masternodes. This structure is intended to deliver both scalability and long-term reliability. To further strengthen the network’s resilience, Viction implements features such as double validation and smart contract staking, which help reinforce transaction security and ensure reliable chain finality.

Viction is also designed to be compatible with Ethereum-based infrastructure. Its support for EVM smart contracts allows developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) without needing to adapt them for a new environment, making it easier for projects to launch and operate within the ecosystem.

