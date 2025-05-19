Vanar Chain’s Neutron Smashes Storage Limits, Ending Web3’s Ownership Illusion

In Brief Vanar Chain has introduced Neutron, an AI-powered system that stores complete files directly on-chain, aiming to strengthen digital ownership and eliminate reliance on external storage.

Layer 1 blockchain Vanar Chain has introduced Neutron, an AI-driven compression system designed to store entire files directly on-chain. Revealed during the Vanar Vision conference on April 30th at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), the announcement highlights Vanar’s approach to reducing reliance on off-chain storage, aiming to support more verifiable digital ownership through on-chain data integrity.

During the event, which drew over 120 participants from the venture, fintech, and media sectors, Neutron was demonstrated using TODA’s 360-degree display setup. A 25-megabyte 4K video clip was compressed into a 47-character code—referred to as a “Neutron Seed”—embedded in a live Atlas v1.3 mainnet transaction, and then restored and played back within thirty seconds.

According to Vanar Chain CEO Jawad Ashraf, Neutron functions similarly to a compressed file stored directly within a blockchain block, aiming to resolve what he described as the industry’s misleading perception of digital ownership.

Many existing blockchains impose strict limits on data payloads—typically around 65 KB—prompting developers to rely on external solutions like IPFS or cloud storage, which can be unreliable over time. Neutron introduces a four-step compression system—consisting of AI-Driven Reconfiguration, Quantum-Aware Encoding, Chain-Native Indexing, and Deterministic Recovery—that enables data compression, reportedly up to a 500-to-1 ratio, while ensuring the data remains directly accessible to smart contracts.

The potential impact of such on-chain storage was underscored on April 15th, when a temporary outage of Amazon Web Services disrupted operations on several major exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and MEXC, for 23 minutes.

“One cloud hiccup broke half the trading world,” said Jawad Ashraf. “With Neutron, the data lives where the consensus lives—nothing points outside the chain,” he added.

Che Cabreros of Worldpay emphasized the commercial implications: “When a refund, a chargeback, or a proof-of-delivery is itself an immutable seed, we eliminate the grey area between merchants and banks globally, at scale.”

Vanar Builds AI And Blockchain For The Future

Vanar concluded the event by presenting an animated roadmap featuring Kayon, a decentralized intelligence system designed to interpret Neutron seeds, comprehend their contents, and engage with them autonomously.

“Quantum computing is coming, and when it does, it will crack traditional keys,” said Jawad Ashraf. “The technology that we’re building is quantum-encrypted, and our AI and our blockchain are built for the future.”

Vanar’s recent progress continues outside the scope of the event. New integrations with Google Cloud’s renewable-energy infrastructure, NVIDIA’s AI stack powered by CUDA, and payment services from Worldpay enable Neutron seeds to be created and processed using high-performance enterprise systems. Supporting organizations, including Tech Valley and INPUT Global, have committed to hosting regional tours aimed at presenting Neutron to regulatory bodies, institutional investors, and academic institutions throughout the MENA region and Europe.

