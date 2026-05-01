US War Department Partners With SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, And Other AI Firms To Integrate Frontier Models Into Classified Military Networks

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief US War Department partners with major AI firms to deploy frontier models across classified networks, expanding AI use in military operations, intelligence, and decision-making at scale.

US War Department officials have announced new agreements with seven major artificial intelligence companies, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, to bring advanced AI tools onto the department’s classified networks for authorized operational use. The move is being presented as part of a wider effort to make the US military more dependent on AI systems for planning, intelligence, and enterprise functions.

According to the department, the integrations are intended to support work inside its highest-security environments, known as Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7 networks. These systems are expected to help process large volumes of information more quickly, improve situational awareness, and support decision-making in complex military settings. Officials said the partnerships will also contribute to the department’s broader AI Acceleration Strategy, which is focused on expanding AI use across warfighting, intelligence, and internal operations.

Growing Use of AI In Secure Military Networks

The department said the new agreements are designed to make AI tools available in a way that remains compatible with classified and mission-critical systems. Each of the participating companies will provide resources to help deploy their capabilities across the secure network environments. The stated goal is to improve the speed and scale at which military personnel can analyze data and complete operational tasks.

Officials also pointed to the department’s internal AI platform, GenAI.mil, as evidence that adoption is already underway. The platform has reportedly been used by more than 1.3 million department personnel over the past five months, generating tens of millions of prompts and supporting the deployment of hundreds of thousands of agents. According to the department, the system is already being used by service members, civilian staff, and contractors to reduce the time required for a range of administrative and analytical tasks.

We are committed to ensuring our warfighters have the best tools at their disposal.



Today, the @DeptofWar announced agreements with 7 leading AI companies to deploy advanced AI on classified networks, leveraging the full strength of America’s technology stack.… — Director Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) May 1, 2026

The department said one of its priorities is to avoid dependence on a single AI vendor. Instead, it is seeking to build a flexible framework that can draw on multiple providers from the US technology sector. That approach, officials said, is intended to preserve long-term adaptability for the Joint Force while reducing the risks of vendor lock-in.

The announcement also reflects a broader national security argument: that continued US leadership in AI is viewed as essential to defense readiness. The department said that the strength of the domestic AI ecosystem will play an important role in ensuring that military users can access reliable tools for future missions. In that context, the new partnerships are being framed not only as a technology upgrade, but also as part of a strategic effort to support what officials describe as the next phase of military modernization.

The department said it will continue expanding AI capabilities across its operations in line with directives from President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. The broader objective, according to the announcement, is to equip personnel with advanced tools that can support decision-making and operational effectiveness as the security environment becomes more complex.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

