UXLINK Launches Self-Service Growth Portal For Web3 Projects, Driving Ecosystem Expansion

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UXLINK has launched its Self-Service Growth Portal, now available to Web3 projects, designed to help them achieve fast user growth and expand ecosystems in a socialized way.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider UXLINK launched its Self-Service Growth Portal, now available to Web3 projects. The Self-Service Growth Solutions are powered by UXLINK’s Social Growth Layer and the One Account One Gas (OAOG) protocol, designed to help projects achieve fast user growth and expand their ecosystems in a social, community-driven manner.

The platform offers several key benefits, including a fully self-service process, from task setup to scheduling management, eliminating complex procedures, and ensuring ease of use and efficiency. Real-time data tracking enables users to monitor growth performance clearly and effectively.

Additionally, it provides a variety of growth plans, with multiple collaboration options tailored to the unique needs of different projects. The platform supports flexible task types, such as invitation tasks, tasks on the messaging application Telegram, tasks on social media platform X, and more. Users can also leverage UXLINK’s extensive social network to target their audience accurately with a smart algorithm that enhances user engagement and conversion rates. For payments, UXLINK ensures secure, seamless transactions through its own payment system, with transaction hash verification for added transparency and reliability.

According to the announcement, the next phase of solution development will focus on integrating AI capabilities in the upcoming version to further streamline the application process. AI-driven features, such as automated task recommendations and intelligent user matching, will enhance the experience by making it more efficient and tailored to the specific needs of each project.

Moreover, powered by UXLINK One and the OAOG protocol, the platform will support multi-chain requirements, including major Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains like ETH, SOL, TON, BSC, BASE, Arbitrum, and others. With Chain and Account abstraction from UXLINK One, users and projects will be able to seamlessly engage with and deploy growth tasks across different blockchains.

UXLINK: What Is It?

UXLINK is a Web3 social platform and infrastructure built to combine social interactions with blockchain technology. UXLINK’s Social Growth Layer is an infrastructure layer that includes features like chain abstraction, account abstraction, universal gas, and social protocols. It offers modular services for developers and various applications, helping third-party projects achieve rapid growth. At the heart of its innovation is the OAOG Protocol, which brings several advanced features, including account abstraction, a payment engine, optimized cross-chain communication, and a high-performance Layer 2 framework, all supported by the Optimism Stake architecture.

Recently, the platform introduced the AI Growth Agent, which leverages UXLINK’s social growth layers and the advanced AI capabilities of the DeepSeek AI model. This tool marks the debut of an AI agent specifically designed to automate and accelerate the growth of user projects across social networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson