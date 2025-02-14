UXLINK Accelerates User Project Development With AI Growth Agent Release

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UXLINK has launched the AI Growth Agent, powered by its social growth layers and DeepSeek’s advanced AI capabilities, aimed at automating and accelerating the growth of user projects through social networks.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider UXLINK launched the AI Growth Agent, powered by UXLINK’s social growth layers and DeepSeek AI model’s advanced AI capabilities. This tool introduces the first AI agent designed to automate and accelerate the growth of user projects through social networks.

The tool will enable users to automate repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus more on strategic decision-making. It will also leverage data-driven insights to effectively target the appropriate audience and help users build a team of AI agents customized to meet the specific needs of their project.

Key features of the platform include smart targeting, which allows users to leverage AI to analyze over 40 million social connections and identify the most relevant audience. The AI agent accurately identifies high-potential leads, ensuring marketing efforts are focused where they matter most.

Additionally, users can simplify their marketing by launching 3-click auto-airdrop campaigns, easily deploying token or non-fungible token (NFT) incentives to promising communities, boosting engagement and growth. Furthermore, the platform transforms social interactions into viral acquisition opportunities, with AI-optimized workflows creating seamless growth loops that turn every interaction into a step toward significant expansion.

How Does The ‘AI Growth Agent’ Work?

UXLINK enables users to build and manage their own AI agent teams, which assist with a variety of tasks, including content creation and distribution. Users can assign tasks to these AI agents, who will execute them with precision and efficiency. Whether it’s content generation, cross-platform distribution, or workflow optimization, this AI-powered team aims to streamline and enhance growth efforts.

UXLINK is a Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider that integrates blockchain technology with social interactions. It enables users to build and manage communities, trade crypto assets, and engage in decentralized applications (dApps) within a secure and transparent environment. The platform emphasizes user sovereignty and data ownership, offering features like social mining, social decentralized exchanges (DEX), and liquidity staking. Developers can utilize UXLINK’s protocols to incorporate social graphs and licensing data into their applications.

The platform currently boasts around 800,000 daily active users engaging with dApps, with approximately 180,000 of those users involved in on-chain activities. By merging real-world social connections with the decentralized ethos of blockchain, UXLINK aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for social and virtual interactions, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson